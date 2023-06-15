CarWale
    Mahindra XU700 launched in Australia

    Mahindra XU700 launched in Australia

    - XUV700 is offered in two variants in Australia

    - Customers can choose from five colour option

    The Mahindra XUV700 has made its Australian debut and will be sold alongside the Scorpio-N. The SUV was previously launched in a few other international markets, including New Zealand and South Africa.

    XUV700 engine specifications and colours

    Mahindra XUV700 Wheel

    The seven-seater SUV is offered in two variants – AX7 and AX7L, with a sole petrol-only powertrain. The 2.0-litre mStallion turbo petrol engine is tuned to produce 200bhp and 380Nm of peak torque. The transmission option is limited to a six-speed torque converter automatic unit. As for its colour, customers can choose from five exterior paint options, namely, Dazzling Silver, Electric Blue, Everest White, Midnight Black, and Red Rage.

    Features of the Australian-spec XUV700

    Mahindra XUV700 Dashboard

    In terms of features, the top-spec trim of the XUV700 comes loaded with two 10.25-inch digital displays on the dashboard, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity, a twelve-speaker setup, a 360-degree surround camera, and a wireless charger. It also gets ADAS tech, dual-zone automatic climate control, adaptive cruise control, ambient lighting, a panoramic sunroof, seven airbags, LED headlamps, 18-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels, and TMPS.

    BS6 2.0 update for the India-spec XUV700

    In India, the XU700 is offered in more variants with a diesel engine option as well. Recently, the powertrains were upgraded to meet the new BS6 Phase 2 and RDE norms.

    Mahindra XUV700
    Mahindra XUV700
    Rs. 14.01 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
