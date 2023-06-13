This is the Hyundai Exter's interior before you were supposed to see it

- Exter bookings are open for Rs. 11,000

- To be launched in India on 10 July

Exter interior leaked via pictures

As seen in the images here, the new Exter will get a large single-piece unit on the dashboard that features the fully digital instrument console (similar to the Kia Carens), and a touchscreen infotainment system. Further, it gets a three-spoke multifunction steering wheel, automatic climate control, rectangular AC vents on the centre console and circular vents on either side, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, cruise control, and a brushed aluminum finish for the interior door handles. The instrument cluster also gets Hindi as a language option.

New Exter booking and launch details

Hyundai India unveiled the Exter B-SUV in May and commenced bookings for the model for Rs. 11,000. The model will be launched in India on 10 July and will rival the Citroen C3 and Tata Punch.

2023 Exter design

In terms of Exter design, the Tata Punch rival will feature H-shaped LED DRLs, projector headlamps, Exter lettering above the grille, faux skid plates, dual-tone alloy wheels, roof rails, A-pillar-mounted ORVMs, a shark-fin antenna, a black insert on the tailgate, an integrated spoiler with a high-mounted stop lamp, LED tail lights with H-shaped brake lights, and reflectors on the rear bumper.

Upcoming Exter colours and variants

The 2023 Exter will be offered in nine colours: Atlas White, Cosmic Blue, Fiery Red, Ranger Khaki, Starry Night, Titan Grey, Atlas Black with Abyss Black, Cosmic Blue with Abyss Black, and Ranger Khaki with Abyss Black. The seven variants will include EX, EX(O), S, S(O), SX, SX(O), and SX(O) Connect.

Exter engine and specifications

Under the hood, the new Hyundai Exter will be powered by a 1.2-litre Kappa petrol engine generating 82bhp and 114Nm of torque, mated with a five-speed manual unit or an AMT unit. Also on offer will be a CNG variant, with a power output of 68bhp and 95Nm of torque. Hyundai recently appointed Hardik Pandya as the brand ambassador for the Exter.