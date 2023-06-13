CarWale
    AD

    Volvo C40 Recharge to debut in India tomorrow

    Authors Image

    Haji Chakralwale

    507 Views
    Volvo C40 Recharge to debut in India tomorrow

    - C40 Recharge is based on the CMA platform

    - Volvo aims to become an all-electric brand by 2030

    Volvo India will introduce the all-electric C40 Recharge in the country tomorrow, 14 June, 2023. This is the brand’s second electric model after the XC40 Recharge in India. The introduction of this new EV will continue to set in motion the automaker’s plan of being an all-electric brand by 2030.

    Battery specifications of the C40 Recharge

    Volvo Left Front Three Quarter

    The C40 Recharge is developed on the CMA platform which also underpins the XC40. It is expected to get a 78kWh battery pack paired with a dual-motor setup sending power to all four wheels through the AWD system. The motor will likely generate a power output of around 400bhp and 660Nm of torque with a claimed range of 370-420km on a full charge.

    Volvo C40 Recharge expected feature list

    Volvo Dashboard

    As for its features, the C40 Recharge, as showcased in the international market, comes loaded with a nine-inch vertically stacked touchscreen infotainment unit, Harman Kardon-sourced 13-speaker music system, a 12-inch digital instrument cluster, and a wireless charger. It will also get automatic climate control, cruise control, powered and ventilated front seats, ADAS tech, an air purifier, a panoramic sunroof, a 360-degree camera, and Thor’s hammer-inspired LED headlamps with an all-LED light setup.

    Volvo EX30 global debut 

    Volvo Left Front Three Quarter

    In other news, the Swedish carmaker’s entry-level all-electric EX30 made its global debut recently. It borrows design inspiration from the EX90 which was revealed last year.

    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Previous 
    Maruti's new MPV christened ‘Invicto’
     Next 
    This is the Hyundai Exter's interior before you were supposed to see it

    Related News

    2024 Lexus GX revealed officially

    2024 Lexus GX revealed officially

    By Haji Chakralwale

    3 days ago

    Volvo EX30 makes global debut

    Volvo EX30 makes global debut

    By Haji Chakralwale

    4 days ago

    2024 BMW M2 Competition spied testing

    2024 BMW M2 Competition spied testing

    By Haji Chakralwale

    13 days ago

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Gallery

    • videos
    2018 Volvo XC40 | Launch Review | CarWale
    youtube-icon
    2018 Volvo XC40 | Launch Review | CarWale
    By CarWale Team06 Jul 2018
    39383 Views
    40 Likes

    Featured Cars

    • Popular
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Maruti Suzuki Fronx
    Maruti Suzuki Fronx
    Rs. 7.47 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Maruti Suzuki Jimny
    Maruti Suzuki Jimny
    Rs. 12.74 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    7th JUN
    Mahindra Thar
    Mahindra Thar
    Rs. 10.55 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Maruti Suzuki Brezza
    Maruti Suzuki Brezza
    Rs. 8.29 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Tata Nexon
    Tata Nexon
    Rs. 7.80 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mahindra Scorpio
    Mahindra Scorpio
    Rs. 13.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Tata Punch
    Tata Punch
    Rs. 6.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mahindra Scorpio N
    Mahindra Scorpio N
    Rs. 13.05 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Popular Cars
    BMW M2
    BMW M2
    Rs. 98.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    8th JUN
    Maruti Suzuki Jimny
    Maruti Suzuki Jimny
    Rs. 12.74 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    7th JUN
    BMW Z4
    BMW Z4
    Rs. 89.30 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    25th MAY
    Mercedes-Benz AMG A45 S
    Mercedes-Benz AMG A45 S
    Rs. 92.50 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    24th MAY
    Mercedes-Benz A-Class Limousine
    Mercedes-Benz A-Class Limousine
    Rs. 45.80 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    24th MAY
    BMW X3 M40i
    BMW X3 M40i
    Rs. 86.50 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    MG Comet EV
    MG Comet EV
    Rs. 7.98 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Maruti Suzuki Fronx
    Maruti Suzuki Fronx
    Rs. 7.47 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Mercedes-Benz AMG SL55 Roadster
    LAUNCHING SOON
    Mercedes-Benz AMG SL55 Roadster

    Rs. 1.03 - 1.10 CroreEstimated Price

    22nd Jun 2023Expected Launch
    Maruti Suzuki Invicto
    Maruti Suzuki Invicto

    Rs. 25.20 - 30.20 LakhEstimated Price

    5th Jul 2023Unveil Date
    Hyundai Exter
    Hyundai Exter

    Rs. 6.00 - 10.00 LakhEstimated Price

    10th Jul 2023Expected Launch
    Honda Elevate
    Honda Elevate

    Rs. 10.00 - 17.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Jul 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    Kia KA4 (Carnival)
    Kia KA4 (Carnival)

    Rs. 32.00 - 37.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Aug 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    Nissan X-Trail
    Nissan X-Trail

    Rs. 26.00 - 32.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Aug 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    Force Motors Five-door Gurkha
    Force Motors Five-door Gurkha

    Rs. 15.50 - 16.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Aug 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    Citroen C3 Aircross
    Citroen C3 Aircross

    Rs. 10.00 - 15.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Oct 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    View All Upcoming Cars

    Popular Videos

    2018 Volvo XC40 | Launch Review | CarWale
    youtube-icon
    2018 Volvo XC40 | Launch Review | CarWale
    By CarWale Team06 Jul 2018
    39383 Views
    40 Likes
    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • Volvo C40 Recharge to debut in India tomorrow