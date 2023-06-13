Volvo C40 Recharge to debut in India tomorrow

- C40 Recharge is based on the CMA platform

- Volvo aims to become an all-electric brand by 2030

Volvo India will introduce the all-electric C40 Recharge in the country tomorrow, 14 June, 2023. This is the brand’s second electric model after the XC40 Recharge in India. The introduction of this new EV will continue to set in motion the automaker’s plan of being an all-electric brand by 2030.

Battery specifications of the C40 Recharge

The C40 Recharge is developed on the CMA platform which also underpins the XC40. It is expected to get a 78kWh battery pack paired with a dual-motor setup sending power to all four wheels through the AWD system. The motor will likely generate a power output of around 400bhp and 660Nm of torque with a claimed range of 370-420km on a full charge.

Volvo C40 Recharge expected feature list

As for its features, the C40 Recharge, as showcased in the international market, comes loaded with a nine-inch vertically stacked touchscreen infotainment unit, Harman Kardon-sourced 13-speaker music system, a 12-inch digital instrument cluster, and a wireless charger. It will also get automatic climate control, cruise control, powered and ventilated front seats, ADAS tech, an air purifier, a panoramic sunroof, a 360-degree camera, and Thor’s hammer-inspired LED headlamps with an all-LED light setup.

Volvo EX30 global debut

In other news, the Swedish carmaker’s entry-level all-electric EX30 made its global debut recently. It borrows design inspiration from the EX90 which was revealed last year.