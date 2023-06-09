CarWale
    Volvo EX30 makes global debut

    Haji Chakralwale

    - To get single-motor and dual-motor variants

    - Offers a claimed range of 442km

    Volvo has finally pulled the wraps off its entry-level electric vehicle, the EX30. This new all-electric model is the smallest offering from the Swedish automaker and is available to book in select international markets with deliveries starting in early 2024. 

    Volvo EX30 platform and dimensions

    Volvo Left Rear Three Quarter

    The Volvo EX30 is based on the SEA platform architected by its parent company, Geely. The new electric five-seater crossover measures around 4,234mm in length, 1,836mm in width, and 1,549mm in height. 

    Exterior styling of the EX30 crossover

    Volvo Left Front Three Quarter

    On the outside, the EX30 follows the design identity of the EX90 which was revealed last year. Up front, it gets a blanked-off grille with a Volvo badge, Thor’s hammer-inspired LED headlights, and a blacked-out front bumper. On the sides, the EX30 features blacked-out ORVMs, flared wheel arches, and the option of 18 to 20-inch aero-designed alloy wheels. 

    Volvo Rear View

    At the rear, the crossover gets C-shaped LED tail lights connected with black strips and houses the Volvo badge in the centre. The rear windshield is also flanked by LED light strips on either side. The colour options include Moss Yellow, Vapour Grey, Onyx Black, Crystal White, and Cloud Blue.

    Volvo EX30 interior and features

    Volvo Dashboard

    Inside the cabin, the EX30 follows a minimal approach like the recent Volvo models. The dashboard is dominated by a large, vertically placed 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system. This touchscreen display operates on Volvo’s Google-based system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity. Notably, there are no buttons or controls on the dashboard and that enhances the clean layout. Moreover, instead of a conventional speaker setup, the EX30 gets a sound bar that runs across the width of the dashboard.

    Volvo Front Row Seats

    The EX30 offers four interior theme options – Breeze, Mist, Pine, and Indigo. These nature-inspired interior trims get colour-coordinated upholstery and finishes made from renewable and recycled materials.

    Battery pack, power output, and specifications of the EX30

    Volvo Front View

    Mechanically, the EX30 will be available in two battery pack options. The base-spec version will get a 69kWh battery pack sending power to the rear-mounted motor. This electric motor produces 268bhp and 343Nm of torque and has a claimed range of 442km on a full charge. Then there is a more powerful dual-motor variant producing 422bhp and 542Nm of peak torque with a driving range of 426km. This more powerful variant is capable of sprinting from 0 to 100kmph in just 3.4 seconds.

