MG Comet EV prices in top 10 cities in India

- Can be had in three variants

- Customers can choose over 250 customisation packs at an additional cost

Launched in April 2023, the Comet EV is the second electric offering from the manufacturer after the ZS EV. The compact EV is offered in three variants and a sole powertrain option. Here we list down the on-road prices of the MG Comet EV in the top 10 cities across the country:

MG Comet EV on-road prices:

Cities Pace variant Play variant Plush variant Mumbai Rs. 8.41 lakh Rs. 9.79 lakh Rs. 10.51 lakh Delhi Rs. 8.45 lakh Rs. 9.83 lakh Rs. 10.55 lakh Chennai Rs. 8.43 lakh Rs. 9.80 lakh Rs. 10.53 lakh Kolkata Rs. 8.41 lakh Rs. 9.79 lakh Rs. 10.51 lakh Bangalore Rs. 8.42 lakh Rs. 9.80 lakh Rs. 10.52 lakh Hyderabad Rs. 8.41 lakh Rs. 9.79 lakh Rs. 10.51 lakh Ahmedabad Rs. 8.41 lakh Rs. 10.34 lakh Rs. 11.11 lakh Chandigarh Rs. 8.40 lakh Rs. 10.61 lakh Rs. 11.39 lakh Pune Rs. 8.41 lakh Rs. 9.79 lakh Rs. 10.51 lakh Kochi Rs. 8.40 lakh Rs. 10.15 lakh Rs. 10.90 lakh

MG Comet EV colours:

Interested buyers can choose the Comet EV from five exterior hues including Candy White, Starry Black, Aurora Silver, Candy White with a Starry Black roof, and Apple Green with a Starry Black roof. Moreover, the manufacturer also provides 250+ customisation packs with the Comet EV at an additional cost.

MG Comet EV battery and specifications:

Propelling the Comet EV is a 17.3kWh battery pack that helps the motor to produce 41bhp and 110Nm of torque. It gets a claimed range of 230km on a single, fully-charged battery and takes seven hours to charge from zero to 100 per cent when charged via the 3.3kW charger.