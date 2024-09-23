Hyundai India starts shipping Exter to South Africa

996 units dispatched in the first batch

Eight models of the brand being exported to South Africa

Hyundai Motor India has begun exporting its most recent entry-level SUV, the Exter. A total of 996 units of the car were dispatched in the first batch. This marks 20 years of export business for the brand with South Africa from India.

Currently, Hyundai exports eight models, namely, the Grand i10 Nios, Aura, i20, i20 N Line, Venue, Venue N Line, Alcazar, and the Exter to the South African market. The Exter SUV recently marked its one lakh unit domestic sales milestone in India.

Commenting on the exports portfolio expansion, Jae Wan Ryu, Function Head - Corporate Planning, Hyundai Motor India Limited, said, “South Africa has always been an important export market for HMIL, as most of the models that are manufactured at HMIL’s factory in Tamil Nadu are exported to South Africa. Also, 2024 is a milestone year for HMIL as it marks 20 years of exporting world-class products to South Africa. ‘Made in India, Made for the World’ is a testament to HMIL’s manufacturing prowess as it is evident that our products are not only loved by the Indian audience but garner appreciation from customers the world over. I am confident that the Hyundai Exter would be highly appreciated in South Africa, replicating its success story and tremendous popularity in India”.