CarWale
    AD

    Hyundai India starts shipping Exter to South Africa

    Authors Image

    Haji Chakralwale

    1,916 Views
    Hyundai India starts shipping Exter to South Africa
    • 996 units dispatched in the first batch
    • Eight models of the brand being exported to South Africa

    Hyundai Motor India has begun exporting its most recent entry-level SUV, the Exter. A total of 996 units of the car were dispatched in the first batch. This marks 20 years of export business for the brand with South Africa from India.

    Currently, Hyundai exports eight models, namely, the Grand i10 Nios, Aura, i20, i20 N Line, Venue, Venue N Line, Alcazar, and the Exter to the South African market. The Exter SUV recently marked its one lakh unit domestic sales milestone in India.

    Right Front Three Quarter

    Commenting on the exports portfolio expansion, Jae Wan Ryu, Function Head - Corporate Planning, Hyundai Motor India Limited, said, “South Africa has always been an important export market for HMIL, as most of the models that are manufactured at HMIL’s factory in Tamil Nadu are exported to South Africa. Also, 2024 is a milestone year for HMIL as it marks 20 years of exporting world-class products to South Africa. ‘Made in India, Made for the World’ is a testament to HMIL’s manufacturing prowess as it is evident that our products are not only loved by the Indian audience but garner appreciation from customers the world over. I am confident that the Hyundai Exter would be highly appreciated in South Africa, replicating its success story and tremendous popularity in India”.

    Hyundai Exter Image
    Hyundai Exter
    Rs. 6.13 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Previous 
    New Skoda Kylaq sub-four-metre SUV to debut on 6 November
     Next 
    Honda Elevate Apex Edition starts reaching dealerships

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Hyundai Exter Gallery

    • images
    • videos
    New Hyundai Alcazar | All You Need To Know | 6 & 7 Seater SUV
    youtube-icon
    New Hyundai Alcazar | All You Need To Know | 6 & 7 Seater SUV
    By CarWale Team28 Aug 2024
    52676 Views
    335 Likes
    2024 Hyundai Alcazar Launched | 7 Seater SUV for Rs 14.99 Lakh
    youtube-icon
    2024 Hyundai Alcazar Launched | 7 Seater SUV for Rs 14.99 Lakh
    By CarWale Team10 Sep 2024
    21334 Views
    88 Likes

    Featured Cars

    • COMPACT SUVS
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Tata Nexon
    Tata Nexon
    Rs. 8.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Maruti Suzuki Fronx
    Maruti Fronx
    Rs. 7.51 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mahindra XUV 3XO
    Mahindra XUV 3XO
    Rs. 7.49 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Maruti Suzuki Brezza
    Maruti Brezza
    Rs. 8.34 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Tata Punch
    Tata Punch
    Rs. 6.13 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Hyundai Venue
    Hyundai Venue
    Rs. 7.94 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor
    Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor
    Rs. 7.74 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Kia Sonet
    Kia Sonet
    Rs. 7.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Compact SUV Cars
    Citroen Aircross
    Citroen Aircross
    Rs. 8.49 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    30th SEP
    Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV
    Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV
    Rs. 1.41 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    16th SEP
    MG Windsor EV
    MG Windsor EV
    Rs. 13.50 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    11th SEP
    Hyundai Alcazar
    Hyundai Alcazar
    Rs. 14.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mercedes-Benz Maybach EQS SUV
    Mercedes-Benz Maybach EQS SUV
    Rs. 2.25 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Tata Curvv
    Tata Curvv
    Rs. 9.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Maserati GranTurismo
    Maserati GranTurismo
    Rs. 2.72 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Aston Martin Vantage
    Aston Martin Vantage
    Rs. 3.99 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Kia EV9
    LAUNCHING SOON
    Oct 2024
    Kia EV9

    Rs. 90.00 Lakh - 1.20 CroreEstimated Price

    3rd Oct 2024Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Kia Carnival
    LAUNCHING SOON
    Oct 2024
    Kia Carnival

    Rs. 40.00 - 45.00 LakhEstimated Price

    3rd Oct 2024Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Nissan Magnite facelift
    LAUNCHING SOON
    Oct 2024
    Nissan Magnite facelift

    Rs. 6.00 - 11.00 LakhEstimated Price

    4th Oct 2024Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    BYD eMax 7 (e6 facelift)
    LAUNCHING SOON
    Oct 2024
    BYD eMax 7 (e6 facelift)

    Rs. 30.00 - 32.00 LakhEstimated Price

    8th Oct 2024Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Mercedes-Benz New E-Class
    LAUNCHING SOON
    Oct 2024
    Mercedes-Benz New E-Class

    Rs. 80.00 - 90.00 LakhEstimated Price

    9th Oct 2024Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Maruti Suzuki New Dzire
    Maruti New Dzire

    Rs. 7.00 - 10.00 LakhEstimated Price

    4th Nov 2024Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Skoda Kylaq
    Skoda Kylaq

    Rs. 8.00 - 12.00 LakhEstimated Price

    6th Nov 2024Unveil Date

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    MG Gloster facelift
    MG Gloster facelift

    Rs. 40.00 - 45.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Nov 2024 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    View All Upcoming Cars
    AD
    • hyundai-cars
    • other brands
    Hyundai Alcazar
    Hyundai Alcazar
    Rs. 14.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Hyundai Creta
    Hyundai Creta
    Rs. 11.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Hyundai Exter
    Hyundai Exter
    Rs. 6.13 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Hyundai-Cars

    Hyundai Exter Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    MumbaiRs. 7.22 Lakh
    BangaloreRs. 7.51 Lakh
    DelhiRs. 6.95 Lakh
    PuneRs. 7.32 Lakh
    HyderabadRs. 7.45 Lakh
    AhmedabadRs. 7.03 Lakh
    ChennaiRs. 7.35 Lakh
    KolkataRs. 7.21 Lakh
    ChandigarhRs. 6.84 Lakh

    Popular Videos

    New Hyundai Alcazar | All You Need To Know | 6 & 7 Seater SUV
    youtube-icon
    New Hyundai Alcazar | All You Need To Know | 6 & 7 Seater SUV
    By CarWale Team28 Aug 2024
    52676 Views
    335 Likes
    2024 Hyundai Alcazar Launched | 7 Seater SUV for Rs 14.99 Lakh
    youtube-icon
    2024 Hyundai Alcazar Launched | 7 Seater SUV for Rs 14.99 Lakh
    By CarWale Team10 Sep 2024
    21334 Views
    88 Likes
    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • Hyundai India starts shipping Exter to South Africa