CarWale
    AD

    Honda Elevate Apex Edition starts reaching dealerships

    Read inहिंदी|తెలుగు|தமிழ்
    Authors Image

    Haji Chakralwale

    19,339 Views
    Honda Elevate Apex Edition starts reaching dealerships
    • Prices start at Rs. 12.86 lakh
    • Available in V and VX variants

    Honda Cars India recently launched a limited ‘Apex Edition’ of its only SUV on sale, the Elevate. This new edition is offered in V and VX variants of the Elevate with a starting ex-showroom price of Rs. 12.86 lakh. Now, post its launch, the model has started to reach showrooms across India.

    Honda Elevate Dashboard

    The Elevate Apex Edition gets ‘Apex’ badges, piano black finish on claddings, dual-tone ivory and black interior, leatherette door lining, and an IP panel. Moreover, with this new edition, the Elevate now gets customisable ambient lighting, and Apex Edition-specific seat covers and cushions. All these upgrades cost Rs. 15,000 over the standard version.

    Honda Elevate Rear Seats

    Mechanically, the Honda Elevate is equipped with a 1.5-lite NA petrol engine mated to a six-speed manual and a CVT gearbox. Meanwhile, the Apex Edition of the SUV is offered with both transmission options.

    Listed below are the variant-wise ex-showroom prices of the Honda Elevate Apex Edition:

    VariantsEx-showroom price
    V MTRs. 12.86 lakh
    V CVTRs. 13.86 lakh
    VX MTRs. 14.25 lakh
    VX CVTRs. 15.25 lakh
    Honda Elevate Image
    Honda Elevate
    Rs. 11.73 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Previous 
    Hyundai India starts shipping Exter to South Africa
     Next 
    Five big changes on the 2024 Hyundai Alcazar

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Honda Elevate Gallery

    • images
    • videos
    Honda Elevate Review - Ignore it at your own risk! | CarWale
    youtube-icon
    Honda Elevate Review - Ignore it at your own risk! | CarWale
    By CarWale Team01 Aug 2023
    280279 Views
    2106 Likes

    Featured Cars

    • SUVS
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Mahindra Thar Roxx
    Mahindra Thar Roxx
    Rs. 12.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Tata Curvv
    Tata Curvv
    Rs. 9.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Hyundai Alcazar
    Hyundai Alcazar
    Rs. 14.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Hyundai Creta
    Hyundai Creta
    Rs. 11.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara
    Maruti Grand Vitara
    Rs. 10.87 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mahindra Scorpio
    Mahindra Scorpio
    Rs. 13.62 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Kia Seltos
    Kia Seltos
    Rs. 10.90 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mahindra Scorpio N
    Mahindra Scorpio N
    Rs. 13.85 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All SUV Cars
    Citroen Aircross
    Citroen Aircross
    Rs. 8.49 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    30th SEP
    Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV
    Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV
    Rs. 1.41 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    16th SEP
    MG Windsor EV
    MG Windsor EV
    Rs. 13.50 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    11th SEP
    Hyundai Alcazar
    Hyundai Alcazar
    Rs. 14.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mercedes-Benz Maybach EQS SUV
    Mercedes-Benz Maybach EQS SUV
    Rs. 2.25 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Tata Curvv
    Tata Curvv
    Rs. 9.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Maserati GranTurismo
    Maserati GranTurismo
    Rs. 2.72 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Aston Martin Vantage
    Aston Martin Vantage
    Rs. 3.99 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Kia EV9
    LAUNCHING SOON
    Oct 2024
    Kia EV9

    Rs. 90.00 Lakh - 1.20 CroreEstimated Price

    3rd Oct 2024Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Kia Carnival
    LAUNCHING SOON
    Oct 2024
    Kia Carnival

    Rs. 40.00 - 45.00 LakhEstimated Price

    3rd Oct 2024Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Nissan Magnite facelift
    LAUNCHING SOON
    Oct 2024
    Nissan Magnite facelift

    Rs. 6.00 - 11.00 LakhEstimated Price

    4th Oct 2024Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    BYD eMax 7 (e6 facelift)
    LAUNCHING SOON
    Oct 2024
    BYD eMax 7 (e6 facelift)

    Rs. 30.00 - 32.00 LakhEstimated Price

    8th Oct 2024Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Mercedes-Benz New E-Class
    LAUNCHING SOON
    Oct 2024
    Mercedes-Benz New E-Class

    Rs. 80.00 - 90.00 LakhEstimated Price

    9th Oct 2024Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Maruti Suzuki New Dzire
    Maruti New Dzire

    Rs. 7.00 - 10.00 LakhEstimated Price

    4th Nov 2024Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Skoda Kylaq
    Skoda Kylaq

    Rs. 8.00 - 12.00 LakhEstimated Price

    6th Nov 2024Unveil Date

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    MG Gloster facelift
    MG Gloster facelift

    Rs. 40.00 - 45.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Nov 2024 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    View All Upcoming Cars
    AD
    • honda-cars
    • other brands
    Honda Elevate
    Honda Elevate
    Rs. 11.73 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Honda Amaze
    Honda Amaze
    Rs. 7.23 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Honda City
    Honda City
    Rs. 11.86 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Honda-Cars

    Honda Elevate Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    MumbaiRs. 13.89 Lakh
    BangaloreRs. 14.47 Lakh
    DelhiRs. 13.37 Lakh
    PuneRs. 13.80 Lakh
    HyderabadRs. 14.42 Lakh
    AhmedabadRs. 13.04 Lakh
    ChennaiRs. 14.49 Lakh
    KolkataRs. 13.53 Lakh
    ChandigarhRs. 12.98 Lakh

    Popular Videos

    Honda Elevate Review - Ignore it at your own risk! | CarWale
    youtube-icon
    Honda Elevate Review - Ignore it at your own risk! | CarWale
    By CarWale Team01 Aug 2023
    280279 Views
    2106 Likes
    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • Honda Elevate Apex Edition starts reaching dealerships