Honda Elevate Apex Edition starts reaching dealerships

Prices start at Rs. 12.86 lakh

Available in V and VX variants

Honda Cars India recently launched a limited ‘Apex Edition’ of its only SUV on sale, the Elevate. This new edition is offered in V and VX variants of the Elevate with a starting ex-showroom price of Rs. 12.86 lakh. Now, post its launch, the model has started to reach showrooms across India.

The Elevate Apex Edition gets ‘Apex’ badges, piano black finish on claddings, dual-tone ivory and black interior, leatherette door lining, and an IP panel. Moreover, with this new edition, the Elevate now gets customisable ambient lighting, and Apex Edition-specific seat covers and cushions. All these upgrades cost Rs. 15,000 over the standard version.

Mechanically, the Honda Elevate is equipped with a 1.5-lite NA petrol engine mated to a six-speed manual and a CVT gearbox. Meanwhile, the Apex Edition of the SUV is offered with both transmission options.

Listed below are the variant-wise ex-showroom prices of the Honda Elevate Apex Edition: