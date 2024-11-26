CarWale
    AD

    Top cars under Rs. 10 lakh with sunroof

    Read inहिंदी
    Authors Image

    Desirazu Venkat

    31,609 Views
    Top cars under Rs. 10 lakh with sunroof
    • Prices mentioned are ex-showroom
    • The majority of the list includes SUVs

    Introduction

    The sunroof has become one of the most sought-after luxury features in the market today. While it was the forte of the luxury segment at one point of time, today manufacturers are offering the ‘window to the sky’ even in the budget segment. What’s more, they are all electrically controlled and many of them offer voice control via their respective connected car system.

    Sunroof/Moonroof

    Why do we need a sunroof?

    What’s the purpose of a sunroof? It is to let fresh air into the cabin without having to put down the windows. This is useful in cold climates where the resulting cross ventilation (by opening the windows) would further reduce the temperature in the car. In the larger scheme of things, it is also a safe way to get fresh air without having to put the windows down. 

    Exterior Car Roof

    Lastly, if you have a dark shade for the upholstery, the sunroof illuminates from the top, adding a degree of airiness to the cabin. There are a variety of sunroof options, the likes of which include single-pane, double-pane (panoramic), and also a glass roof. All sunroof-enabled cars come with a cloth cover and in the more expensive vehicles, the glass has been treated to reduce the intensity of the sunlight.

    VehicleVariantPrice
    Hyundai ExterSX (O)+7.86 lakh
    Hyundai i20Asta MT9.34 lakh
    Tata PunchAdventure SRs. 7.60 lakh
    Mahindra XUV3XOMX2 ProRs. 9.24 lakh
    Maruti DzireZxi+ MTRs. 9.69 lakh
    Tata AltrozXM (S)Rs. 7.00 lakh
    Tata NexonSmart+ SRs. 8.99 lakh
    Hyundai VenueE+Rs. 8.23 lakh
    Tata Nexon Sunroof/Moonroof

    Observations from the list

    1. The Tata Altroz is the lowest-priced car on the list, while the most expensive is the Maruti Dzire. However, the Altroz’s sunroof-enabled variant is a mid-spec XM (S), while in the Dzire, it’s a top-spec ZXi+ MT model.
    2. In the case of both the Exter and the i20, the sunroof option starts from higher-spec models, while in the Venue, it is a base-spec E+ trim.
    3. There are no CNG or diesel players in this fray.
    4. Mahindra is a first-time entrant with the XUV 3XO in this fight.
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Previous 
    Tata cars iRA-connected tech subscription now more affordable
     Next 
    New-gen Honda Amaze design leaked ahead of launch

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Maruti Suzuki Dzire Gallery

    Featured Cars

    • COMPACT SEDANS
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Honda Amaze
    Honda Amaze
    Rs. 8.04 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    4th DEC
    Hyundai Aura
    Hyundai Aura
    Rs. 6.49 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Tata Tigor
    Tata Tigor
    Rs. 6.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Tata Tigor EV
    Tata Tigor EV
    Rs. 12.49 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Compact Sedan Cars
    Honda Amaze
    Honda Amaze
    Rs. 8.04 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    4th DEC
    Audi Q7
    Audi Q7
    Rs. 88.66 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    28th NOV
    Mahindra XEV 9e
    Mahindra XEV 9e
    Rs. 21.90 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    26th NOV
    Mahindra Be 6
    Mahindra Be 6
    Rs. 18.90 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    26th NOV
    BMW M5
    BMW M5
    Rs. 1.99 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    21st NOV
    Mercedes-Benz AMG C 63 S E Performance
    Mercedes-Benz AMG C 63 S E Performance
    Rs. 1.95 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Maruti Suzuki Dzire
    Maruti Dzire
    Rs. 6.79 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Skoda Kylaq
    Skoda Kylaq
    Rs. 7.89 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Toyota Camry 2024
    LAUNCHING SOON
    Dec 2024
    Toyota Camry 2024

    Rs. 45.00 - 55.00 LakhEstimated Price

    11th Dec 2024Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Kia Syros
    Kia Syros

    Rs. 6.00 - 10.00 LakhEstimated Price

    19th Dec 2024Unveil Date

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    BMW New X3
    BMW New X3

    Rs. 65.00 - 70.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Jan 2025 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Hyundai Creta EV
    Hyundai Creta EV

    Rs. 22.00 - 26.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Jan 2025 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Tata Punch facelift
    Tata Punch facelift

    Rs. 6.00 - 11.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Feb 2025 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    MG Gloster facelift
    MG Gloster facelift

    Rs. 40.00 - 45.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Feb 2025 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Citroen C3 facelift
    Citroen C3 facelift

    Rs. 9.00 - 15.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Feb 2025 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Citroen Aircross facelift
    Citroen Aircross facelift

    Rs. 10.25 - 14.50 LakhEstimated Price

    Feb 2025 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    View All Upcoming Cars
    AD
    • maruti suzuki-cars
    • other brands
    Maruti Suzuki Dzire
    Maruti Dzire
    Rs. 6.79 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Maruti Suzuki Fronx
    Maruti Fronx
    Rs. 7.51 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Maruti Suzuki Swift
    Maruti Swift
    Rs. 6.49 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Maruti Suzuki-Cars

    Maruti Suzuki Dzire Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    MumbaiRs. 8.01 Lakh
    BangaloreRs. 8.21 Lakh
    DelhiRs. 7.77 Lakh
    PuneRs. 8.01 Lakh
    HyderabadRs. 8.20 Lakh
    AhmedabadRs. 7.57 Lakh
    ChennaiRs. 8.06 Lakh
    KolkataRs. 7.93 Lakh
    ChandigarhRs. 7.56 Lakh

    Popular Videos

    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from CarWale
    • Home
    • News
    • Top cars under Rs. 10 lakh with sunroof