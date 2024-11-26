Top cars under Rs. 10 lakh with sunroof

- Prices mentioned are ex-showroom
- The majority of the list includes SUVs
Introduction
The sunroof has become one of the most sought-after luxury features in the market today. While it was the forte of the luxury segment at one point of time, today manufacturers are offering the ‘window to the sky’ even in the budget segment. What’s more, they are all electrically controlled and many of them offer voice control via their respective connected car system.
Why do we need a sunroof?
What’s the purpose of a sunroof? It is to let fresh air into the cabin without having to put down the windows. This is useful in cold climates where the resulting cross ventilation (by opening the windows) would further reduce the temperature in the car. In the larger scheme of things, it is also a safe way to get fresh air without having to put the windows down.
Lastly, if you have a dark shade for the upholstery, the sunroof illuminates from the top, adding a degree of airiness to the cabin. There are a variety of sunroof options, the likes of which include single-pane, double-pane (panoramic), and also a glass roof. All sunroof-enabled cars come with a cloth cover and in the more expensive vehicles, the glass has been treated to reduce the intensity of the sunlight.
|Vehicle
|Variant
|Price
|Hyundai Exter
|SX (O)+
|7.86 lakh
|Hyundai i20
|Asta MT
|9.34 lakh
|Tata Punch
|Adventure S
|Rs. 7.60 lakh
|Mahindra XUV3XO
|MX2 Pro
|Rs. 9.24 lakh
|Maruti Dzire
|Zxi+ MT
|Rs. 9.69 lakh
|Tata Altroz
|XM (S)
|Rs. 7.00 lakh
|Tata Nexon
|Smart+ S
|Rs. 8.99 lakh
|Hyundai Venue
|E+
|Rs. 8.23 lakh
Observations from the list
- The Tata Altroz is the lowest-priced car on the list, while the most expensive is the Maruti Dzire. However, the Altroz’s sunroof-enabled variant is a mid-spec XM (S), while in the Dzire, it’s a top-spec ZXi+ MT model.
- In the case of both the Exter and the i20, the sunroof option starts from higher-spec models, while in the Venue, it is a base-spec E+ trim.
- There are no CNG or diesel players in this fray.
- Mahindra is a first-time entrant with the XUV 3XO in this fight.