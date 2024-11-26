Top cars under Rs. 10 lakh with sunroof

Prices mentioned are ex-showroom

The majority of the list includes SUVs

Introduction

The sunroof has become one of the most sought-after luxury features in the market today. While it was the forte of the luxury segment at one point of time, today manufacturers are offering the ‘window to the sky’ even in the budget segment. What’s more, they are all electrically controlled and many of them offer voice control via their respective connected car system.

Why do we need a sunroof?

What’s the purpose of a sunroof? It is to let fresh air into the cabin without having to put down the windows. This is useful in cold climates where the resulting cross ventilation (by opening the windows) would further reduce the temperature in the car. In the larger scheme of things, it is also a safe way to get fresh air without having to put the windows down.

Lastly, if you have a dark shade for the upholstery, the sunroof illuminates from the top, adding a degree of airiness to the cabin. There are a variety of sunroof options, the likes of which include single-pane, double-pane (panoramic), and also a glass roof. All sunroof-enabled cars come with a cloth cover and in the more expensive vehicles, the glass has been treated to reduce the intensity of the sunlight.

Vehicle Variant Price Hyundai Exter SX (O)+ 7.86 lakh Hyundai i20 Asta MT 9.34 lakh Tata Punch Adventure S Rs. 7.60 lakh Mahindra XUV3XO MX2 Pro Rs. 9.24 lakh Maruti Dzire Zxi+ MT Rs. 9.69 lakh Tata Altroz XM (S) Rs. 7.00 lakh Tata Nexon Smart+ S Rs. 8.99 lakh Hyundai Venue E+ Rs. 8.23 lakh

