CarWale
    AD

    MG Cyberster teased ahead of January 2025 debut

    Read inहिंदी
    Authors Image

    Haji Chakralwale

    29,345 Views
    MG Cyberster teased ahead of January 2025 debut
    • To be equipped with electrically operated scissor doors
    • To be sold under the new MG Select sub-brand

    JSW MG Motor India has gained significant confidence after the launch of the Windsor EV. Post the success of its new product, the automaker is set to venture into the luxury space with the launch of its first MG Select car, the Cyberster in the country.

    MG Cyberster Left Side View

    The first-ever all-electric roadster is set to make its market debut in India in January 2025. Ahead of this, the automaker has released a new teaser showcasing the design as well as the scissor doors of the upcoming electric performance sedan.

    MG Cyberster Left Side View

    As seen in the teaser, the Cyberster will be equipped with electrically operated scissor doors, which can be opened using a button on the centre console and the key fob. Both doors can be opened and shut completely within five seconds. Furthermore, there are radar-based sensors for the protection of the doors while opening along with an anti-pinch bounce-back function.

    MG Cyberster Front Left Door Pad

    Apart from this, the MG Cyberster will be loaded with all the modern tech including a three-screen dashboard layout, powered and ventilated front seats, 360-degree camera, ADAS suite, automatic climate control, retractable roof, and more.

    MG Cyberster Image
    MG Cyberster
    Rs. 60.00 - 70.00 Lakh
    Estimated Price
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Previous 
    Top 5 Hatchbacks with the highest year-end discounts
     Next 
    2024 Honda Amaze launched: Now in pictures

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    MG Cyberster Gallery

    • images
    • videos
    Upcoming SUVs, EVs & Sedans Launching in India
    youtube-icon
    Upcoming SUVs, EVs & Sedans Launching in India
    By CarWale Team27 Aug 2024
    36885 Views
    287 Likes

    Featured Cars

    • CONVERTIBLES
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    BMW Z4
    BMW Z4
    Rs. 90.90 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mercedes-Benz CLE cabriolet
    Mercedes-Benz CLE cabriolet
    Rs. 1.10 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Lamborghini Huracan Evo Spyder
    Lamborghini Huracan Evo Spyder
    Rs. 3.54 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mercedes-Benz AMG SL55 Roadster
    Mercedes-Benz AMG SL55 Roadster
    Rs. 2.44 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mercedes-Benz AMG E53 Cabriolet
    Mercedes-Benz AMG E53 Cabriolet
    Rs. 1.30 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Ferrari Portofino
    Ferrari Portofino
    Rs. 3.50 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Aston Martin DB11
    Aston Martin DB11
    Rs. 3.29 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Convertible Cars
    Toyota Camry
    Toyota Camry
    Rs. 48.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    11th DEC
    Honda Amaze
    Honda Amaze
    Rs. 8.04 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Audi Q7
    Audi Q7
    Rs. 88.66 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mahindra XEV 9e
    Mahindra XEV 9e
    Rs. 21.90 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mahindra Be 6
    Mahindra Be 6
    Rs. 18.90 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    BMW M5
    BMW M5
    Rs. 1.99 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mercedes-Benz AMG C 63 S E Performance
    Mercedes-Benz AMG C 63 S E Performance
    Rs. 1.95 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Maruti Suzuki Dzire
    Maruti Dzire
    Rs. 6.79 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Mercedes-Benz G-Class with EQ Power
    Mercedes-Benz G-Class with EQ Power

    Rs. 3.04 - 5.00 CroreEstimated Price

    9th Jan 2025Unveil Date

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    BMW New X3
    BMW New X3

    Rs. 65.00 - 70.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Jan 2025 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    MG Cyberster
    MG Cyberster

    Rs. 60.00 - 70.00 LakhEstimated Price

    8th Jan 2025Unveil Date

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Tata Harrier EV
    Tata Harrier EV

    Rs. 24.00 - 28.00 LakhEstimated Price

    15th Jan 2025Unveil Date

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Maruti Suzuki e Vitara
    Maruti e Vitara

    Rs. 20.00 - 25.00 LakhEstimated Price

    15th Jan 2025Unveil Date

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Tata Sierra EV
    Tata Sierra EV

    Rs. 25.00 - 30.00 LakhEstimated Price

    16th Jan 2025Unveil Date

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    MG Mifa 9
    MG Mifa 9

    Rs. 1.00 - 1.10 CroreEstimated Price

    15th Jan 2025Unveil Date

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Hyundai Creta EV
    Hyundai Creta EV

    Rs. 22.00 - 26.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Jan 2025 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    View All Upcoming Cars
    AD
    • mg-cars
    • other brands
    MG Windsor EV
    MG Windsor EV
    Rs. 11.75 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    MG Comet EV
    MG Comet EV
    Rs. 6.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    MG Hector
    MG Hector
    Rs. 14.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All MG-Cars

    Popular Videos

    Upcoming SUVs, EVs & Sedans Launching in India
    youtube-icon
    Upcoming SUVs, EVs & Sedans Launching in India
    By CarWale Team27 Aug 2024
    36885 Views
    287 Likes
    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from CarWale
    • Home
    • News
    • MG Cyberster teased ahead of January 2025 debut