MG Cyberster teased ahead of January 2025 debut

To be equipped with electrically operated scissor doors

To be sold under the new MG Select sub-brand

JSW MG Motor India has gained significant confidence after the launch of the Windsor EV. Post the success of its new product, the automaker is set to venture into the luxury space with the launch of its first MG Select car, the Cyberster in the country.

The first-ever all-electric roadster is set to make its market debut in India in January 2025. Ahead of this, the automaker has released a new teaser showcasing the design as well as the scissor doors of the upcoming electric performance sedan.

As seen in the teaser, the Cyberster will be equipped with electrically operated scissor doors, which can be opened using a button on the centre console and the key fob. Both doors can be opened and shut completely within five seconds. Furthermore, there are radar-based sensors for the protection of the doors while opening along with an anti-pinch bounce-back function.

Apart from this, the MG Cyberster will be loaded with all the modern tech including a three-screen dashboard layout, powered and ventilated front seats, 360-degree camera, ADAS suite, automatic climate control, retractable roof, and more.