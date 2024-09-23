CarWale
    AD

    New Skoda Kylaq sub-four-metre SUV to debut on 6 November

    Read inதமிழ்|తెలుగు|हिंदी
    Authors Image

    Aditya Nadkarni

    32,354 Views
    New Skoda Kylaq sub-four-metre SUV to debut on 6 November

    Skoda India will introduce a new sub-four-metre SUV in the Indian market early next year. Prior to its price reveal, the automaker has confirmed that the car will be unveiled in the country on 6 November, 2024.

    Skoda Kylaq Right Front Three Quarter

    The Skoda Kylaq is likely to be offered only with the 1.0-litre, three-cylinder, TSI turbo-petrol engine belting out 114bhp and 178Nm of torque. Transmission options could include six-speed manual and torque converter automatic units. It will be positioned as a rival to the Maruti Brezza, Tata Nexon, Mahindra XUV 3XO, Hyundai Venue, Kia Sonet, Renault Kiger, and the Nissan Magnite.

    Skoda Sub-four metre SUV Left Side View

    On the design front, the Kylaq will get sleek LED DRLs, new grille, split headlamp setup, roof-rails, shark-fin antenna, wraparound LED taillights, and a set of fresh bumpers at the front and rear. Inside, the model is expected to come equipped with an electric sunroof, large touchscreen infotainment system, wireless mobile connectivity, virtual cockpit, leatherette seats, and more.

    Skoda Kylaq Image
    Skoda Kylaq
    Rs. 8.00 - 12.00 Lakh
    Estimated Price
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Previous 
    Hyundai Venue Adventure Edition: Now in pictures
     Next 
    Hyundai India starts shipping Exter to South Africa

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Skoda Kylaq Gallery

    • images
    • videos
    Upcoming SUVs, EVs & Sedans Launching in India
    youtube-icon
    Upcoming SUVs, EVs & Sedans Launching in India
    By CarWale Team27 Aug 2024
    29533 Views
    268 Likes

    Featured Cars

    • COMPACT SUVS
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Tata Nexon
    Tata Nexon
    Rs. 8.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Maruti Suzuki Fronx
    Maruti Fronx
    Rs. 7.51 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mahindra XUV 3XO
    Mahindra XUV 3XO
    Rs. 7.49 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Maruti Suzuki Brezza
    Maruti Brezza
    Rs. 8.34 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Tata Punch
    Tata Punch
    Rs. 6.13 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Hyundai Exter
    Hyundai Exter
    Rs. 6.13 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Hyundai Venue
    Hyundai Venue
    Rs. 7.94 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor
    Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor
    Rs. 7.74 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Compact SUV Cars
    Citroen Aircross
    Citroen Aircross
    Rs. 8.49 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    30th SEP
    Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV
    Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV
    Rs. 1.41 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    16th SEP
    MG Windsor EV
    MG Windsor EV
    Rs. 13.50 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    11th SEP
    Hyundai Alcazar
    Hyundai Alcazar
    Rs. 14.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mercedes-Benz Maybach EQS SUV
    Mercedes-Benz Maybach EQS SUV
    Rs. 2.25 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Tata Curvv
    Tata Curvv
    Rs. 9.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Maserati GranTurismo
    Maserati GranTurismo
    Rs. 2.72 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Aston Martin Vantage
    Aston Martin Vantage
    Rs. 3.99 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Kia EV9
    LAUNCHING SOON
    Oct 2024
    Kia EV9

    Rs. 90.00 Lakh - 1.20 CroreEstimated Price

    3rd Oct 2024Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Kia Carnival
    LAUNCHING SOON
    Oct 2024
    Kia Carnival

    Rs. 40.00 - 45.00 LakhEstimated Price

    3rd Oct 2024Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Nissan Magnite facelift
    LAUNCHING SOON
    Oct 2024
    Nissan Magnite facelift

    Rs. 6.00 - 11.00 LakhEstimated Price

    4th Oct 2024Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    BYD eMax 7 (e6 facelift)
    LAUNCHING SOON
    Oct 2024
    BYD eMax 7 (e6 facelift)

    Rs. 30.00 - 32.00 LakhEstimated Price

    8th Oct 2024Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Mercedes-Benz New E-Class
    LAUNCHING SOON
    Oct 2024
    Mercedes-Benz New E-Class

    Rs. 80.00 - 90.00 LakhEstimated Price

    9th Oct 2024Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Maruti Suzuki New Dzire
    Maruti New Dzire

    Rs. 7.00 - 10.00 LakhEstimated Price

    4th Nov 2024Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Skoda Kylaq
    Skoda Kylaq

    Rs. 8.00 - 12.00 LakhEstimated Price

    6th Nov 2024Unveil Date

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    MG Gloster facelift
    MG Gloster facelift

    Rs. 40.00 - 45.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Nov 2024 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    View All Upcoming Cars
    AD
    • skoda-cars
    • other brands
    Skoda Kushaq
    Skoda Kushaq
    Rs. 10.89 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Skoda Slavia
    Skoda Slavia
    Rs. 10.69 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Skoda Kodiaq
    Skoda Kodiaq
    Rs. 38.50 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Skoda-Cars

    Popular Videos

    Upcoming SUVs, EVs & Sedans Launching in India
    youtube-icon
    Upcoming SUVs, EVs & Sedans Launching in India
    By CarWale Team27 Aug 2024
    29533 Views
    268 Likes
    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • New Skoda Kylaq sub-four-metre SUV to debut on 6 November