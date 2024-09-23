New Skoda Kylaq sub-four-metre SUV to debut on 6 November

Will rival the Tata Nexon and the Kia Sonet

To be Skoda’s most affordable offering for India

Skoda India will introduce a new sub-four-metre SUV in the Indian market early next year. Prior to its price reveal, the automaker has confirmed that the car will be unveiled in the country on 6 November, 2024.

The Skoda Kylaq is likely to be offered only with the 1.0-litre, three-cylinder, TSI turbo-petrol engine belting out 114bhp and 178Nm of torque. Transmission options could include six-speed manual and torque converter automatic units. It will be positioned as a rival to the Maruti Brezza, Tata Nexon, Mahindra XUV 3XO, Hyundai Venue, Kia Sonet, Renault Kiger, and the Nissan Magnite.

On the design front, the Kylaq will get sleek LED DRLs, new grille, split headlamp setup, roof-rails, shark-fin antenna, wraparound LED taillights, and a set of fresh bumpers at the front and rear. Inside, the model is expected to come equipped with an electric sunroof, large touchscreen infotainment system, wireless mobile connectivity, virtual cockpit, leatherette seats, and more.