    Hyundai Venue Adventure Edition: Now in pictures

    Ninad Ambre

    19,756 Views
    Hyundai Venue Adventure Edition: Now in pictures
    • Special edition like the Creta and Alcazar
    • Gets some cosmetic changes

    Hyundai recently launched the Venue Adventure Edition at Rs. 10.15 lakh (ex-showroom). This special edition demands a premium of Rs. 15,000 over the variant it is based on. It is offered in three petrol-only trims — S(O)+, SX, and SX(O). While we have seen this 'Adventure' treatment previously for the Creta and Alcazar, this picture gallery details the changes for the Venue.

    Hyundai Venue Left Front Three Quarter

    Hyundai Venue Adventure Edition picture gallery

    Several exterior add-ons for the Venue Adventure include rugged door cladding, black ORVMs and roof rails, skid plates, and a shark-fin antenna.

    Hyundai Venue Side Cladding

    To further differentiate the Adventure Edition from the standard variants of the Venue, the special edition rides on black alloy wheels with red brake calipers.

    Hyundai Venue Wheel

    Inside, the Adventure edition features a black interior with light sage green coloured inserts. Even the seats feature sage green highlights.

    Hyundai Venue Front Row Seats

    For further exclusivity, the Adventure Edition sports metal pedals and 3D designer mats. The carmaker has also equipped it with a dual-camera dashcam.

    Hyundai Venue Dashboard

    The Adventure edition will be offered in four monotone colours including Ranger Khaki, Atlas White, Titan Grey, and Abyss Black. Then, dual-tone options include Ranger Khaki, Atlas White, and Titan Grey with a black roof.

    Hyundai Venue Dashcam

    Powertrain

    The Venue Adventure edition is available in two petrol engine options. These include a 1.2-litre petrol engine that produces 82bhp and 114Nm of torque. It comes mated to a five-speed manual gearbox. On the other hand, the compact SUV is also available with a 1.0-litre turbo-petrol mill that churns out 118bhp and 172Nm of torque. This one comes mated to an automatic seven-speed DCT.

    Hyundai Venue Front Fender
    Hyundai Venue Image
    Hyundai Venue
    Rs. 7.94 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
