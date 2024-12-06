CarWale
    Jeep Compass attracts massive year-end discounts

    Jeep Compass attracts massive year-end discounts
    • Receives cash discount of up to Rs. 2 lakh
    • Prices start at Rs. 19 lakh

    Jeep India is offering huge year-end discounts on its entry-level model, the Jeep Compass SUV. The Tata Harrier-rival is currently available at a starting ex-showroom price of Rs. 19 lakh. As for the discounts, the SUV is up for grabs with offers ranging up to Rs. 3 lakh.

    The Jeep Compass can be had in the Sport, Longitude, Anniversary Edition, Limited, Night Eagle, Black Shark, and Model S versions. As for the discounts, all variants of the Compass carry a cash discount of up to Rs. 2 lakh. Further, customers can avail of discounts of up to Rs. 75,000 on the insurance as well.

    In other news, the American automaker revealed the first-ever teaser of the next-gen Compass SUV last month. The production of the same is expected to begin in 2025 with a launch date scheduled for 2026.

    Jeep Compass
    Rs. 18.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
