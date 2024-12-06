CarWale
    Toyota Innova Hycross prices increased

    Aditya Nadkarni

    Toyota Innova Hycross prices increased
    • Gets hike of up to Rs. 36,000
    • Is applicable to all six variants

    Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) has hiked the prices of the Innova Hycross with immediate effect. The company celebrated the 1 lakh unit sales milestone of the MPV late last month. Additionally, the waiting period of the model witnessed a considerable drop in the last few months.

    Right Side View

    The top-spec ZX and ZX(O) variants of the Innova Hycross witness an upward price revision of Rs 36,000 each, followed by the VX(O) and VX variants with a hike of Rs. 35,000 and Rs. 34,000, respectively. Simultaneously, the GX and GX(O) variants now command a premium of Rs. 17,000 each over the outgoing price list. Thus, the prices of the MPV now range from Rs. 19.94 lakh to Rs. 31.34 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom).

    The Toyota Innova Hycross is offered in six variants, namely GX, GX(O), VX, VX(O), ZX, and ZX(O). Further, a range of colours are available to choose from, including Blackish Ageha Glass Flake, Super White, Platinum White Pearl, Silver Metallic, Attitude Black Mica, Sparkling Black Pearl Crystal Shine, and Avant Garde Bronze Metallic.

    Exterior Right Rear Three Quarter

    Under the hood, Toyota’s popular MPV is powered by a 2.0-litre petrol engine paired with a CVT gearbox. Also up for offer is the latter paired with a strong-hybrid motor sending power to the wheels via an e-CVT unit. The model is claimed to return a mileage of up to 23.24kmpl.

    Toyota Innova Hycross Image
    Toyota Innova Hycross
    Rs. 19.94 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
