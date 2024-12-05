CarWale
    AD

    Nissan Magnite prices to be increased soon

    Read inहिंदी
    Authors Image

    Aditya Nadkarni

    29,648 Views
    Nissan Magnite prices to be increased soon
    • Quantum of the hike stands at two per cent
    • Was launched with introductory prices starting at Rs. 5.99 lakh

    Nissan launched the facelifted Magnite in the country in October this year, with introductory prices starting at Rs. 5.99 lakh (ex-showroom). The carmaker will soon increase the prices of the model, thus bringing an end to the special price that was valid for a limited period.

    Exterior Front View

    While Nissan has not revealed the exact date of the revision of the prices, in other news, its previous communication hints that the brand has sold over 10,000 units of its sub-four-metre SUV since its launch two months ago.

    Exterior Left Rear Three Quarter

    The 2024 Nissan Magnite will soon become dearer with an upward price revision of two per cent across the variant line-up. The detailed price list is expected to arrive in the coming days and it will be live on our website shortly after. For the uninitiated, the Magnite is available in six variants and 12 colours across two engine and transmission options. We have driven the updated car and our review is live on the website.

    Nissan Magnite Image
    Nissan Magnite
    Rs. 6.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Previous 
    Toyota Innova Hycross prices increased
     Next 
    Hyundai cars to become expensive by up to Rs. 25,000

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Featured Cars

    • COMPACT SUVS
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Tata Punch
    Tata Punch
    Rs. 6.13 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Tata Nexon
    Tata Nexon
    Rs. 8.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Maruti Suzuki Fronx
    Maruti Fronx
    Rs. 7.51 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Skoda Kylaq
    Skoda Kylaq
    Rs. 7.89 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mahindra XUV 3XO
    Mahindra XUV 3XO
    Rs. 7.79 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Maruti Suzuki Brezza
    Maruti Brezza
    Rs. 8.34 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor
    Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor
    Rs. 7.74 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Hyundai Venue
    Hyundai Venue
    Rs. 7.94 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Compact SUV Cars
    Toyota Camry
    Toyota Camry
    Rs. 48.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    11th DEC
    Honda Amaze
    Honda Amaze
    Rs. 8.04 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Audi Q7
    Audi Q7
    Rs. 88.66 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mahindra XEV 9e
    Mahindra XEV 9e
    Rs. 21.90 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mahindra Be 6
    Mahindra Be 6
    Rs. 18.90 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    BMW M5
    BMW M5
    Rs. 1.99 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mercedes-Benz AMG C 63 S E Performance
    Mercedes-Benz AMG C 63 S E Performance
    Rs. 1.95 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Maruti Suzuki Dzire
    Maruti Dzire
    Rs. 6.79 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Mercedes-Benz G-Class with EQ Power
    Mercedes-Benz G-Class with EQ Power

    Rs. 3.04 - 5.00 CroreEstimated Price

    9th Jan 2025Unveil Date

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    BMW New X3
    BMW New X3

    Rs. 65.00 - 70.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Jan 2025 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    MG Cyberster
    MG Cyberster

    Rs. 60.00 - 70.00 LakhEstimated Price

    8th Jan 2025Unveil Date

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Tata Harrier EV
    Tata Harrier EV

    Rs. 24.00 - 28.00 LakhEstimated Price

    15th Jan 2025Unveil Date

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Maruti Suzuki e Vitara
    Maruti e Vitara

    Rs. 20.00 - 25.00 LakhEstimated Price

    15th Jan 2025Unveil Date

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Tata Sierra EV
    Tata Sierra EV

    Rs. 25.00 - 30.00 LakhEstimated Price

    16th Jan 2025Unveil Date

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    MG Mifa 9
    MG Mifa 9

    Rs. 1.00 - 1.10 CroreEstimated Price

    15th Jan 2025Unveil Date

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Hyundai Creta EV
    Hyundai Creta EV

    Rs. 22.00 - 26.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Jan 2025 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    View All Upcoming Cars
    AD
    • nissan-cars
    • other brands
    Nissan Magnite
    Nissan Magnite
    Rs. 6.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Nissan X-Trail
    Nissan X-Trail
    Rs. 49.92 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Nissan-Cars

    Nissan Magnite Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    MumbaiRs. 7.04 Lakh
    BangaloreRs. 7.22 Lakh
    DelhiRs. 6.79 Lakh
    PuneRs. 7.18 Lakh
    HyderabadRs. 7.40 Lakh
    AhmedabadRs. 6.96 Lakh
    ChennaiRs. 7.23 Lakh
    KolkataRs. 6.83 Lakh
    ChandigarhRs. 6.98 Lakh

    Popular Videos

    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from CarWale
    • Home
    • News
    • Nissan Magnite prices to be increased soon