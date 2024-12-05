Nissan Magnite prices to be increased soon

Quantum of the hike stands at two per cent

Was launched with introductory prices starting at Rs. 5.99 lakh

Nissan launched the facelifted Magnite in the country in October this year, with introductory prices starting at Rs. 5.99 lakh (ex-showroom). The carmaker will soon increase the prices of the model, thus bringing an end to the special price that was valid for a limited period.

While Nissan has not revealed the exact date of the revision of the prices, in other news, its previous communication hints that the brand has sold over 10,000 units of its sub-four-metre SUV since its launch two months ago.

The 2024 Nissan Magnite will soon become dearer with an upward price revision of two per cent across the variant line-up. The detailed price list is expected to arrive in the coming days and it will be live on our website shortly after. For the uninitiated, the Magnite is available in six variants and 12 colours across two engine and transmission options. We have driven the updated car and our review is live on the website.