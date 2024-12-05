2024 Honda Amaze launched: Variants explained

Honda Cars India introduced the 2024 Amaze in the country earlier this week. Priced from Rs. 8 lakh (ex-showroom) onwards, the new-gen sub-four-metre sedan returns a claimed mileage of up to 19.46kmpl.
The new Honda Amaze is propelled by a 1.2-litre, four-cylinder, naturally aspirated petrol engine generating 89bhp and 110Nm of torque. Power is sent to the front wheels via a five-speed manual or CVT unit. Notably, the automatic version is available right from the base variant itself.
The colour palette of the Honda Amaze includes Platinum White Pearl, Lunar Silver Metallic, Meteoroid Grey Metallic, Golden Brown Metallic, Obsidian Blue Pearl, and Radiant Red Metallic. Further, there are three variants – V, VX, and ZX. The following are the variant-wise features of the car.
New Honda Amaze V
Six airbags
ABS with EBD
Reverse parking sensors
Seatbelt reminder system
Speed alert system
Brake assist
LED projector headlamps and DRLs
LED taillights
New grille
14-inch steel wheels with wheel covers
Shark-fin antenna
Body-coloured ORVMs
Eight-inch touchscreen infotainment system
Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto
Four speaker music system
Black and beige interior theme
Front and rear power windows
Electrically adjustable ORVMs
Air purifier
Height-adjustable driver seat
Seven-inch digital-analogue instrument console
Rear armrest
Paddle shifters (CVT only)
New Honda Amaze VX
LaneWatch camera (blind-spot monitor)
Auto headlamps
Rear defogger
LED projector fog lights
15-inch silver alloy wheels
Alexa remote capability function
Two tweeters
Honda smart key system with keyless remote
Engine start-stop button
Electrically foldable ORVMs
Automatic climate control with Max Cool mode
Rear AC vents
Wireless mobile charger
Reverse parking camera
Remote engine start (CVT only)
New Honda Amaze ZX
Level 2 ADAS suite
Glossy black grille
15-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels
Adaptive cruise control