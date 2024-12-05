2024 Honda Amaze launched: Variants explained

Honda Cars India introduced the 2024 Amaze in the country earlier this week. Priced from Rs. 8 lakh (ex-showroom) onwards, the new-gen sub-four-metre sedan returns a claimed mileage of up to 19.46kmpl.

The new Honda Amaze is propelled by a 1.2-litre, four-cylinder, naturally aspirated petrol engine generating 89bhp and 110Nm of torque. Power is sent to the front wheels via a five-speed manual or CVT unit. Notably, the automatic version is available right from the base variant itself.

The colour palette of the Honda Amaze includes Platinum White Pearl, Lunar Silver Metallic, Meteoroid Grey Metallic, Golden Brown Metallic, Obsidian Blue Pearl, and Radiant Red Metallic. Further, there are three variants – V, VX, and ZX. The following are the variant-wise features of the car.

New Honda Amaze V Six airbags ABS with EBD Reverse parking sensors Seatbelt reminder system Speed alert system Brake assist LED projector headlamps and DRLs LED taillights New grille 14-inch steel wheels with wheel covers Shark-fin antenna Body-coloured ORVMs Eight-inch touchscreen infotainment system Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto Four speaker music system Black and beige interior theme Front and rear power windows Electrically adjustable ORVMs Air purifier Height-adjustable driver seat Seven-inch digital-analogue instrument console Rear armrest Paddle shifters (CVT only)

New Honda Amaze VX LaneWatch camera (blind-spot monitor) Auto headlamps Rear defogger LED projector fog lights 15-inch silver alloy wheels Alexa remote capability function Two tweeters Honda smart key system with keyless remote Engine start-stop button Electrically foldable ORVMs Automatic climate control with Max Cool mode Rear AC vents Wireless mobile charger Reverse parking camera Remote engine start (CVT only)