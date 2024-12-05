CarWale
    2024 Honda Amaze launched: Variants explained

    Aditya Nadkarni

    Honda Cars India introduced the 2024 Amaze in the country earlier this week. Priced from Rs. 8 lakh (ex-showroom) onwards, the new-gen sub-four-metre sedan returns a claimed mileage of up to 19.46kmpl.

    Honda Amaze Left Side View

    The new Honda Amaze is propelled by a 1.2-litre, four-cylinder, naturally aspirated petrol engine generating 89bhp and 110Nm of torque. Power is sent to the front wheels via a five-speed manual or CVT unit. Notably, the automatic version is available right from the base variant itself.

    Honda Amaze Dashboard

    The colour palette of the Honda Amaze includes Platinum White Pearl, Lunar Silver Metallic, Meteoroid Grey Metallic, Golden Brown Metallic, Obsidian Blue Pearl, and Radiant Red Metallic. Further, there are three variants – V, VX, and ZX. The following are the variant-wise features of the car.

    New Honda Amaze V

    Six airbags

    ABS with EBD

    Reverse parking sensors

    Seatbelt reminder system

    Speed alert system

    Brake assist

    LED projector headlamps and DRLs

    LED taillights

    New grille

    14-inch steel wheels with wheel covers

    Shark-fin antenna

    Body-coloured ORVMs

    Eight-inch touchscreen infotainment system

    Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto

    Four speaker music system

    Black and beige interior theme

    Front and rear power windows

    Electrically adjustable ORVMs

    Air purifier

    Height-adjustable driver seat

    Seven-inch digital-analogue instrument console

    Rear armrest

    Paddle shifters (CVT only)

    New Honda Amaze VX

    LaneWatch camera (blind-spot monitor)

    Auto headlamps

    Rear defogger

    LED projector fog lights

    15-inch silver alloy wheels

    Alexa remote capability function

    Two tweeters

    Honda smart key system with keyless remote

    Engine start-stop button

    Electrically foldable ORVMs

    Automatic climate control with Max Cool mode

    Rear AC vents

    Wireless mobile charger

    Reverse parking camera

    Remote engine start (CVT only)

    New Honda Amaze ZX

    Level 2 ADAS suite

    Glossy black grille

    15-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels

    Adaptive cruise control

