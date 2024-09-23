Kia Carens EV spotted testing in India; launching soon?

Could be launched in India early next year

Will bring along a facelift for the ICE version

Kia has started testing what is said to be the electric derivative of the Carens MPV in the country. A single spy shot shared on the web reveals a heavily camouflaged test mule of the car ahead of its debut that could take place early next year.

As seen in the spy images, the Carens EV test mule lacks an exhaust setup, which is otherwise visible in the ICE version. Additionally, the MPV is likely to be running on a revised suspension setup at the rear, visible due to the high riding stance of the car.

Apart from all-new mechanicals under the hood, the Carens EV will also bring along a facelift for the MPV, which will also be offered with the ICE versions. Kia is currently working on other products such as the new-gen Carnival and the all-new EV9 that will be launched in India early next month. We expect the Carens in the facelifted and EV avatar to follow shortly after, presumably in the first quarter of 2025.

Powering the new Carens EV is likely to be a 45kWh battery pack paired with a single electric motor returning a claimed range of up to 500km on a single full charge. This is expected to be the same unit that will power the upcoming Hyundai Creta EV.

