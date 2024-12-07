CarWale
    Kia Syros teased again; world debut in India later this month

    Aditya Nadkarni

    Kia Syros teased again; world debut in India later this month
    • Will get a segment-first panoramic sunroof
    • To sit below the Seltos in Kia India’s range

    Ahead of its global debut scheduled to take place in India on 19 December, the upcoming Kia Syros has been teased yet again. New pictures shared by the carmaker reveal key features of the new SUV that will sit between the Sonet and the Seltos in the brand’s range of products.

    As seen in the new teasers, the 2025 Kia Syros will get a panoramic sunroof, two-piece L-shaped LED taillights, roof-rails, shark-fin antenna, high-mounted stop lamp, and an integrated spoiler. Also up for offer will be a split headlamp setup, LED headlights and DRLs, new dual-tone alloy wheels, and flush-fitting door handles.

    Inside, the new Syros is expected to come equipped with ventilated front seats, automatic climate control, armrests for both rows, large touchscreen unit, fully digital instrument cluster, dual-tone upholstery, rear AC vents, 360-degree camera, and a wireless charger. It could also get an ADAS suite.

    Powertrain options on the new Kia Syros are likely to be limited to 1.5-litre diesel and 1.2-litre NA petrol motors paired with manual and automatic transmissions. Upon launch, the Syros will lock horns with the Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor, Maruti Fronx, Hyundai Venue, Tata Nexon, Mahindra XUV 3XO, and more.

    Share via
