Skoda Kylaq launched: All you need to know

The most affordable Skoda for the Indian market is finally here. We’re talking about the Kylaq, Skoda’s debutant in the highly competitive and crowded sub-four-metre SUV segment. Positioned below the Kushaq and underpinned by the familiar MQB-A0-IN platform, bookings of the Kylaq are now underway, with deliveries set to begin on 27 January, 2025.

To take all the possible benefits of the sub-four-metre regulations, the Kylaq gets the 1.0-litre, three-cylinder, TSI turbo-petrol engine producing 114bhp and 178Nm of torque. These engines are paired with six-speed manual and torque converter automatic transmissions.

On the dimensions front, the Kylaq measures 3,995mm in length, 1,783mm in width, and 1,619mm in height, while the wheelbase stands at 2,566mm. Additionally, the ground clearance is rated at 189mm.

One of the best aspects of the Kylaq in terms of its design is that it gives you a feel of a smaller Kushaq on multiple fronts. The front gets the signature multi-slat grille in a black finish, flanked by split headlamps with LED projector headlights on either side. Fog lamps have been given a miss, while the contrast-coloured skid plates break the monotony of the body colour and black theme.

The side profile has 17-inch ‘Prestige’ alloy wheels, black roof rails and B-pillars, and a shark-fin antenna. The rear gets pentagon-shaped LED taillights, with the full LED setup offered only on the top-spec trim. Elsewhere, there is a black insert on the tailgate with ‘Skoda’ lettering, rear wiper and washer, and a subtle Kushaq badge.

The colour palette is extensive and one can choose from Olive Gold, Lava Blue, Deep Black, Tornado Red, Candy White, Carbon Steel, and Brilliant Silver. Additionally, lower variants can upgrade to select colours, including Deep Black and Lava Blue for a premium of Rs. 9,000.

Step inside the Kylaq and you are greeted by a dual-tone beige and black theme. Although a budget offering, Skoda hasn’t skimped on features as it comes equipped with an electric sunroof, two-spoke steering wheel, ventilated front seats, virtual cockpit, and a 10-inch touchscreen system.

Further, it gets wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, wireless charger, auto-dimming IRVM, six-way electrically adjustable front seats, USB Type-C charging ports, automatic climate control, cruise control, and a cooled glovebox. These features will vary with each variant, of which there are four options on offer - Classic, Signature, Signature+, and Prestige.

The Skoda Kylaq is priced between Rs. 7.89 lakh and Rs. 14.40 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom). It gets an automatic version in all variants apart from the entry-level offering, thus increasing its appeal in a market that is tilting more towards ATs. That said, it does have tough competition with the Maruti Brezza, Kia Sonet, Hyundai Venue, Maruti Brezza, Mahindra XUV 3XO, Renault Kiger, and the Nissan Magnite.