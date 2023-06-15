Hyundai Aura attracts discounts of up to Rs. 33,000

- Aura is offered in five variants and two powertrain options

- Offers are valid till 30 June, 2023

Hyundai is currently offering huge discounts on its entire portfolio for June 2023. Among the list is the Aura sedan which can be had with discounts of up to Rs. 33,000. These benefits are in the form of cash discounts, exchange bonuses, and corporate discounts. The model is on sale with a starting price of Rs. 6.32 lakh (ex-showroom).

Hyundai Aura variants and offers

The Hyundai Aura is available in five variants – E, S, SX, SX Plus, and SX (O). Customers can avail of offers such as cash discounts of up to Rs. 20,000, exchange bonuses of up to Rs. 10,000, and corporate benefits of up to Rs. 3,000.

Offers on Hyundai Aura Amount Cash discount Up to Rs. 20,000 Exchange bonus Up to Rs. 10,000 Corporate discount Up to Rs. 3,000

The abovementioned offers are valid till 30 June, 2023. However, the offers may vary depending on the location, stock availability, variant, and other factors. We recommend contacting the nearest Hyundai-authorised dealerships to get more information.

Hyundai Exter interior images revealed

In other news, Hyundai is lining up the launch of its upcoming SUV, the Exter. And ahead of the official debut, we have revealed exclusive interior images of the SUV.