    Hyundai Aura attracts discounts of up to Rs. 33,000

    Hyundai Aura attracts discounts of up to Rs. 33,000

    - Aura is offered in five variants and two powertrain options

    - Offers are valid till 30 June, 2023

    Hyundai is currently offering huge discounts on its entire portfolio for June 2023. Among the list is the Aura sedan which can be had with discounts of up to Rs. 33,000. These benefits are in the form of cash discounts, exchange bonuses, and corporate discounts. The model is on sale with a starting price of Rs. 6.32 lakh (ex-showroom).

    Hyundai Aura Right Front Three Quarter

    Hyundai Aura variants and offers 

    The Hyundai Aura is available in five variants – E, S, SX, SX Plus, and SX (O). Customers can avail of offers such as cash discounts of up to Rs. 20,000, exchange bonuses of up to Rs. 10,000, and corporate benefits of up to Rs. 3,000. 

    Offers on Hyundai AuraAmount
    Cash discountUp to Rs. 20,000
    Exchange bonusUp to Rs. 10,000
    Corporate discountUp to Rs. 3,000

    The abovementioned offers are valid till 30 June, 2023. However, the offers may vary depending on the location, stock availability, variant, and other factors. We recommend contacting the nearest Hyundai-authorised dealerships to get more information.

    Hyundai Aura Right Rear Three Quarter

    Hyundai Exter interior images revealed

    In other news, Hyundai is lining up the launch of its upcoming SUV, the Exter. And ahead of the official debut, we have revealed exclusive interior images of the SUV.

    Hyundai Aura Image
    Hyundai Aura
    Rs. 6.32 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
