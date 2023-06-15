Hyundai Creta waiting period reduced to 24 weeks

- Creta prices in India start at Rs. 10.87 lakh

- Available in seven variants

Hyundai Creta starting price in India and variants

The Hyundai Creta is priced in India from Rs. 10.87 lakh (ex-showroom). The mid-size SUV is offered in seven variants: E, EX, S, S+ Knight, SX, SX(O), and SX(O) Knight Edition. Let us now take a closer look at the waiting period of the model.

Creta waiting period in Indore

The waiting period for the Hyundai Creta in Indore currently stands between 20-24 weeks. This waiting period is applicable across the entire variant line-up, including petrol and diesel versions as well as manual and automatic versions.

Creta engine options

The Creta mid-size SUV is available with a 1.5-litre petrol engine paired with a six-speed manual unit or an IVT unit. There is also the 1.5-litre diesel engine, which sends power to the front wheels via a six-speed manual transmission or a six-speed torque converter automatic transmission. We have driven the Creta and our review is live on the website.