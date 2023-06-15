CarWale
    Hyundai Creta waiting period reduced to 24 weeks

    Authors Image

    Aditya Nadkarni

    Hyundai Creta waiting period reduced to 24 weeks

    - Creta prices in India start at Rs. 10.87 lakh

    - Available in seven variants

    Hyundai Creta starting price in India and variants

    Hyundai Creta Right Side View

    The Hyundai Creta is priced in India from Rs. 10.87 lakh (ex-showroom). The mid-size SUV is offered in seven variants: E, EX, S, S+ Knight, SX, SX(O), and SX(O) Knight Edition. Let us now take a closer look at the waiting period of the model.

    Creta waiting period in Indore

    Hyundai Creta Left Rear Three Quarter

    The waiting period for the Hyundai Creta in Indore currently stands between 20-24 weeks. This waiting period is applicable across the entire variant line-up, including petrol and diesel versions as well as manual and automatic versions.

    Creta engine options

    Hyundai Creta Dashboard

    The Creta mid-size SUV is available with a 1.5-litre petrol engine paired with a six-speed manual unit or an IVT unit. There is also the 1.5-litre diesel engine, which sends power to the front wheels via a six-speed manual transmission or a six-speed torque converter automatic transmission. We have driven the Creta and our review is live on the website.

    Hyundai Creta Image
    Hyundai Creta
    Rs. 10.87 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
