Hyundai Creta Diesel Manual First Drive Review

What catches attention the moment you sit inside is the quality and fit and finish of the utterly modern cabin. We liked the rather wide 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system dominating the centre console; and the new Audi A6-esque steering wheel design. Hyundai has done a good job of making the cabin feel upmarket with the use of beige and black combination and aluminium inserts all around. Undoubtedly, the Creta’s cabin is a nice place to be in. However, we think, the use of soft-touch materials on the dashboard and door panels would have elevated the experience further.

If we were to nit-pick, the simple-looking controls for the air-con and use of hard plastic around the cabin feel tacky. And if you want to stow away your knick-knacks, there’s ample space for that all around. Talking about the compact steering wheel, it feels nice to hold and the buttons on it feel tactile too. Meanwhile, the digital screen behind the steering wheel is flanked by analogue needles on either side. This screen is large and easy to read. However, despite being a segment-first feature, it isn’t well executed with its animated interface and tawdry feel.

As for the seats, they are comfortable and offer ample under-thigh and lateral support. Both the front seats get cooled function and the driver’s seat gets an electric adjustment too. The visibility on offer is fairly good thanks to the relatively slim A-pillars and wide windscreen. The use of light-coloured materials also makes the cabin feel airy. Adding to this roomy feel is the massive panoramic sunroof. Meanwhile, the back seat offers generous head and legroom with a comfortable seating posture. They also get a correct recline and contours allowing the passenger to spend longer hours in the backbench. On the flip side, there could have been more thigh support and the shoulder room is a bit of a squeeze for three.

As for the boot space, it can easily gulp in a large-sized suitcase along with a couple of medium-sized suitcases leaving some space for backpacks and duffle bags. What’s more, the cargo space is fairly usable and the loading lip isn’t too high either easing the effort to place in heavy luggage. Being a Hyundai, the new Creta also packs in a long list of features. These features include auto headlamps, powered mirrors, all-four discs, Bose sound system, smartphone connectivity, TPMS, ambient lighting, wireless charging, integrated air purifier, and BlueLink connectivity to name a few.