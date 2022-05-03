Hyundai Creta Knight Edition launched in India at Rs 13.51 lakh

- Available in two variants – S+ and SX(O)

- Gets blacked-out elements inside out

Hyundai India has launched the Creta Knight Edition at a starting price of Rs 13.51 lakh (ex-showroom). Offered in two engine options across two trims, the Hyundai Creta Knight Edition features black aesthetic additions in the form of black inserts inside out. We tell you more about it.

On the outside, the Creta Knight Edition wears a de-chromed front grille with a horizontal red insert. Adding to the sinister look are the gloss black front and rear skid plates, roof rails, C-pillar garnish, ORVMs, and side sills. At the rear, the tail gate gets the ‘Knight Edition’ emblem while the tail lamps have been smoked to help blend with the overall appeal.

As for the wheels, the lower S+ trim is fitted with 16-inch dark grey alloys whereas the top-spec SX(O) benefits from larger 17-inch alloy wheels. Also new are the front brake calipers that are now finished in red.

The changes to the cabin of the Creta Knight Edition are minimum and can be seen in the from of an all-black theme with coloured AC vents and stitching on the leatherette seats and steering wheel.

The Hyundai Creta Knight Edition can be had either with a 1.5-litre petrol engine or with a 1..5-litre diesel powertrain. The former has an output of 113bhp and 144Nm of torque while the diesel derivative is tuned to produce 113bhp and 250Nm of peak torque. The six-speed manual gearbox can be had with the new S+ trim while the automatic gearbox is limited only to the top-spec SX(O) variant.

The following are the variant-wise ex-showroom prices of the Hyundai Creta Knight Edition:

Hyundai Creta Knight Edition 1.5 Petrol S+ 6MT: Rs 13.51 lakh

Hyundai Creta Knight Edition 1.5 Petrol SX(O) IVT: Rs 17.22 lakh

Hyundai Creta Knight Edition 1.5 Diesel S+ 6MT: Rs 14.47 lakh

Hyundai Creta Knight Edition 1.5 Diesel SX(O) 6AT: Rs 18.18 lakh