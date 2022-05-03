CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending searches

    Hyundai Creta Knight Edition launched in India at Rs 13.51 lakh

    Authors Image

    Jay Shah

    13,398 Views
    Hyundai Creta Knight Edition launched in India at Rs 13.51 lakh

    - Available in two variants – S+ and SX(O)

    - Gets blacked-out elements inside out

    Hyundai India has launched the Creta Knight Edition at a starting price of Rs 13.51 lakh (ex-showroom). Offered in two engine options across two trims, the Hyundai Creta Knight Edition features black aesthetic additions in the form of black inserts inside out. We tell you more about it. 

    On the outside, the Creta Knight Edition wears a de-chromed front grille with a horizontal red insert. Adding to the sinister look are the gloss black front and rear skid plates, roof rails, C-pillar garnish, ORVMs, and side sills. At the rear, the tail gate gets the ‘Knight Edition’ emblem while the tail lamps have been smoked to help blend with the overall appeal. 

    Hyundai Creta Left Rear Three Quarter

    As for the wheels, the lower S+ trim is fitted with 16-inch dark grey alloys whereas the top-spec SX(O) benefits from larger 17-inch alloy wheels. Also new are the front brake calipers that are now finished in red. 

    The changes to the cabin of the Creta Knight Edition are minimum and can be seen in the from of an all-black theme with coloured AC vents and stitching on the leatherette seats and steering wheel.

    The Hyundai Creta Knight Edition can be had either with a 1.5-litre petrol engine or with a 1..5-litre diesel powertrain. The former has an output of 113bhp and 144Nm of torque while the diesel derivative is tuned to produce 113bhp and 250Nm of peak torque. The six-speed manual gearbox can be had with the new S+ trim while the automatic gearbox is limited only to the top-spec SX(O) variant. 

    The following are the variant-wise ex-showroom prices of the Hyundai Creta Knight Edition:

    Hyundai Creta Knight Edition 1.5 Petrol S+ 6MT: Rs 13.51 lakh

    Hyundai Creta Knight Edition 1.5 Petrol SX(O) IVT: Rs 17.22 lakh

    Hyundai Creta Knight Edition 1.5 Diesel S+ 6MT: Rs 14.47 lakh

    Hyundai Creta Knight Edition 1.5 Diesel SX(O) 6AT: Rs 18.18 lakh

    Hyundai Creta Image
    Hyundai Creta
    ₹ 10.27 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Next 
    Jeep Meridian official bookings open; production begins

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Hyundai Creta Gallery

    • images
    • videos
    Hyundai Kona Electric Can It Replace Your Car?
    youtube-icon
    Hyundai Kona Electric Can It Replace Your Car?
    ByCarWale Team01 Jan 0001
    6499 Views
    46 Likes

    Featured Cars

    • SUVS
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Mahindra XUV700

    Mahindra XUV700

    ₹ 13.18 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All SUV Cars
    Maruti Suzuki XL6

    Maruti Suzuki XL6

    ₹ 11.29 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    21stAPR
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Honda City eHEV
    LAUNCHING SOON

    Honda City eHEV

    ₹ 18.00 - 20.00 LakhEstimated Price

    4th May 2022Expected Launch
    View All Upcoming Cars
    • hyundai-cars
    • other brands
    Hyundai Creta

    Hyundai Creta

    ₹ 10.27 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Hyundai-Cars

    Hyundai Creta Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    Mumbai₹ 12.19 Lakh
    Bangalore₹ 12.87 Lakh
    Delhi₹ 12.07 Lakh
    Pune₹ 12.26 Lakh
    Hyderabad₹ 12.44 Lakh
    Ahmedabad₹ 11.00 Lakh
    Chennai₹ 12.56 Lakh
    Kolkata₹ 11.57 Lakh
    Chandigarh₹ 11.40 Lakh

    Popular Videos

    Hyundai Kona Electric Can It Replace Your Car?
    youtube-icon
    Hyundai Kona Electric Can It Replace Your Car?
    ByCarWale Team01 Jan 0001
    6499 Views
    46 Likes
    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • Hyundai Creta Knight Edition launched in India at Rs 13.51 lakh