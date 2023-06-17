CarWale
    Maruti Ertiga waiting period stands at up to 24 weeks

    Maruti Ertiga waiting period stands at up to 24 weeks

    - Ertiga prices in India start at Rs. 8.64 lakh

    - Available in four variants and seven colours

    Maruti Ertiga prices in India, variants, and colours

    Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Left Front Three Quarter

    The Maruti Suzuki Ertiga is available in India with prices starting at Rs. 8.64 lakh (ex-showroom). The model is available in four variants called LXi, VXi, ZXi, and ZXi+. Customers can choose from seven colours: Pearl Metallic Auburn Red, Dignity Brown, Metallic Magma Grey, Pearl Metallic Oxford Blue, Pearl Arctic White, Splendid Silver, and Pearl Midnight Black.

    Ertiga waiting period in Kolkata

    Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Left Rear Three Quarter

    The Ertiga MPV currently commands a waiting period of 22-24 weeks in Kolkata. This waiting period is applicable across the petrol variants as well as the CNG variants of the model.

    Maruti Suzuki Ertiga engine and specifications

    Under the hood, the Ertiga is powered by a 1.5-litre petrol engine producing 102bhp and 137Nm of torque. This motor is paired with a five-speed manual unit and a six-speed torque converter automatic unit. Also up for offer are CNG variants in the VXi and ZXi guise. We have driven the Ertiga and our review is live on our website.

    Maruti Suzuki Ertiga
    Maruti Suzuki Ertiga
    Rs. 8.64 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
