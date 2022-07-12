2022 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga ZXi CNG First Drive Review

What’s it like inside?

Apart from the feature additions, Ertiga’s interior design has not changed. The only difference in the cabin is the digital driver’s display which gets new graphics, especially for the CNG system.

In terms of equipment, because this is the higher ZXi trim, you get 15-inch alloy wheels, rear-windshield defogger and wiper, front fog lamps, and chrome exterior door handles on the outside.

Inside, the Ertiga CNG now gets automatic climate control, a keyless start-stop button, Suzuki Connect connected-car technology suite, an eight-way adjustable driver seat including adjustment for height, a front centre armrest with storage, one-touch-up function for the driver-side window, and the SmartPlay Studio touchscreen infotainment system.

Further, the touchscreen system is compatible with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. Maruti could have offered a factory-fitted reverse camera display though, to make parking the Ertiga easier and safer. More because the aftermarket or dealership-fitted cameras often do not have the same quality or usability perspective as the factory-fitted unit.

Now, the Ertiga can be seamlessly switched between its two fuel sources on the fly via a button on the panel, on the right side of the steering wheel. What is really interesting is the instrument cluster and the displays that it has specifically designed for the CNG system. Though there is no distance to empty shown when running on CNG mode, there is a large fuel gauge made to look like a tank.

The digital driver display also encourages you to drive as much as possible on CNG with a timer showing the time spent on CNG and a pie chart displaying the distribution of fuel consumed over time.

The third-row seats are comfortable, with enough thigh support and an ergonomically sound seating posture even with passengers over 5ft. in all three rows. Maybe we are spoilt by the Kia Carens’ one-touch fold-and-tumble second-row seat, but the Ertiga feels a bit cumbersome to get in and climb out of.

The space between the plastic cladding at the side of the second-row seats and the door pillar is a bit tight, which forces you to contort a bit — the process is quite inelegant when performed by those with larger frames.

The biggest elephant in the room is the boot space, or the severely compromised nature of it. The standard car offers 209-litre space with all the seats up, and we reckon this could be reduced by 80- to 100-litre due to the CNG tank.

The pronounced hump also makes it difficult to place objects in the boot, and you have to be careful while opening it after a drive as things might fall out because of their elevated position. Moreover, when the rear seats are folded flat, the hump acts as a barrier, forcing you to lift bags higher than usual while loading or unloading them.

Unfortunately, Maruti does not offer a roof carrier or a roof box as part of its official accessories list. Buyers looking to regularly utilise all the seats the Ertiga has to offer will have to look to aftermarket companies for such products, which could void the warranty.