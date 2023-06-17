Hyundai Exter dimensions compared with Tata Punch and Maruti Ignis

- Exter to be launched in India on 10 July

- Bookings open for Rs. 11,000

Hyundai will launch the Exter micro-SUV in India on 10 July. It will be slotted below the Venue and will compete against the likes of the Tata Punch and Maruti Suzuki Ignis. The Exter is based on the same platform as the Nios and Aura and will be powered by a 1.2-litre petrol engine with manual and automatic gearboxes.

Dimensions compared with Punch and Ignis

Hyundai Exter Tata Punch Maruti Ignis Length 3,800mm to 3,900mm 3,827mm 3,700mm Width NA 1,742mm 1,690mm Height 1,631mm 1,615mm 1,595mm Wheelbase 2,450mm 2,445mm 2,435mm

The Exter with a height of 1,631mm is a clear winner when compared to the Punch and Ignis. Furthermore, it also has the longest wheelbase of the three at 2,450mm. Both of these will help the Exter to have decent legroom and headroom for rear passengers.

Hyundai is yet to reveal the width of the Exter. Thus, the final comparison will only be possible post the launch of the SUV.

Engine options compared with Punch and Ignis

Meanwhile, all mentioned models are powered by a 1.2-litre petrol engine. They also get manual and automatic transmission options. However, the Exter will have the upper hand as it will also be offered with a CNG variant.