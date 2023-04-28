Citroen C3 Aircross First Look

How is it on the outside?

With the C3 and C5 Aircross in the Indian market for a fair amount of time, we are pretty familiar with the way Citroen family cars look. This one is no different. The front of the C3 Aircross gets the signature two-slat front grille with split headlamps. However, Citroen has also added fresh elements like gloss black and body-coloured inserts in the bumper, and the fog lamp housing is relatively smaller too.

It is from the side that the C3 Aircross truly outshines the C3 hatchback. With a length of 4.3 metres, the Aircross is almost 300mm longer. Furthermore, the stretched wheelbase of 2,671mm is an impressive 131mm more than the C3 and 61mm more than mid-size SUVs like the Hyundai Creta and the Kia Seltos. The Aircross is fitted with 17-inch dual-tone alloy wheels and there is generous cladding on the wheel arches and on both doors.

The posterior of the SUV has been thoroughly redesigned and the Aircross gets square wraparound tail lamps. The tailgate has been accentuated with a black stripe that runs across the width of the tailgate, whereas the lower portion of the bumper gets a silver faux plate. While Citroen has not revealed the colour options, the SUV is likely to sport several monotone and dual-tone paint schemes.