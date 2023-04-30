Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 Road Test

Thanks to the bigger size and longer wheelbase of the new Alto, space inside has increased quite a lot. Even the ingress-egress is better, and one doesn't have to crouch to get in. There's good headroom in the front, and an appropriate seating position with good visibility is offered for 5’8” individuals like me. This is despite the lack of many adjustments for the seat or the steering. Notwithstanding, taller drivers will find it difficult in here, with their knees close to the steering. However, things are within reach. In fact, a positive side of the car's narrow width is that adjusting the left ORVM from the driver's seat isn't a stretch.

The seats have adequate padding and are nicely positioned to prevent any discomfort. Getting into the second row isn't difficult either. Now, given the car isn't wide, there's quite a shoulder overlap for three, and the tight headroom and fixed headrests mean limited comfort. But then, the under-thigh support isn't half as bad and knee- and legroom are surprisingly good for this compact car. Still, the space is adequate for two people at best. Besides, the cabin gets cooled fast, so you won't feel the absence of rear vents, and two adults can sit in a relaxed position on this bench. It makes for a good four-seater car rather than a five-seater one.