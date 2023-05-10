2023 Range Rover Sport Review

If you find the Range Rover Sport’s design striking on the outside, the interior is most likely to please. So, the flamboyant theme extends to the cabin, which mimics the bigger Range Rover. Of course, you also get the commanding Range Rover driving position despite sitting 20mm lower than the full-size model. The cabin on the previous Sport was quite nice but it was starting to look its age next to its far newer rivals. Unsurprisingly, Land Rover has brought the cabin up-to-date with this 2023 Sport, which infuses technology with old-school luxury in a good manner.

You get multiple digital screens – the main 13.1-inch infotainment display which sits next to the 13.7-inch instrument cluster. Both offer good clarity, and the main display is especially soothing to look at with its aesthetic graphics although it’s a little slow to respond at times. The steering wheel also gets feather touch buttons for that clean look. Lastly, there are no less than four circular knobs below the main display for those who prefer good old physical buttons. This ensures that tactile feel rather than integrating everything within the touchscreen display.

The front seats are large and properly fulfilling with ample support for people of all sizes. There are spades of headroom and shoulder room, too. Moreover, finding the most comfortable driving position is easy, thanks to so many adjustments. Once you are set, you will be able to spend long hours behind the wheel comfortably. As for the all-important rear accommodation, there is nothing to complain about other than the fact that you get manual sun blinds, which do not go well with the price tag.

The seat itself is large and supportive with a great deal of contouring for that ‘seated in’ rather than ‘on it’ feel. Besides that, the generous headroom and knee room, coupled with adequate thigh support and a backrest that can be electrically reclined, make it a very nice place to be in.

In the most expensive variant, you get 22-inch wheels, heated and auto-dimming ORVMs, and soft-closing doors. Inside, you have a 22-way adjustment for the front seats with massage along with heated and ventilated function, four-zone climate control, a heads-up display, a premium 23-speaker Meridian sound system, a wireless charger, a panoramic sunroof, configurable cabin lights, and a 360-degree camera with 3D function. In addition, you can spec your car with optional extras, including a refrigerator compartment, a hot/cold climate pack, or even a domestic plug. There’s also something called the ‘clear sight’ interior rearview mirror, which changes the IRVM into a rear camera display. As for the safety features, the Sport comes with Level 2 ADAS, including emergency automatic braking, driver condition monitor, lane keep assist, and traffic sign recognition as standard across the range.