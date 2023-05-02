CarWale
    Production-ready Hyundai Exter spied

    Jay Shah

    Production-ready Hyundai Exter spied

    - Top and base variants spied

    - To be launched in India in the coming months

    A few weeks back Hyundai India revealed the name and exterior design sketches of its upcoming micro SUV, the Exter. Now, spy pictures of the SUV being tested on foreign shores have been leaked on the web. 

    Hyundai Exter Left Front Three Quarter

    The Exter will be a rival to the Tata Punch and Maruti Suzuki Ignis. As seen in the spy images, the SUV will draw cues from the Venue and will be in line with the brand’s ‘Sensuous Sportiness’ design language. While the Exter is largely covered under the black sheets, we can still spot elements like split headlamps where the H-shaped DRLs will be placed higher with the clamshell bonnet. 

    Hyundai Exter Right Rear Three Quarter

    Furthermore, the top-spec variant is equipped with dual-tone swirl-type alloy wheels, black roof rails, ORVMs with turn indicators, and squared wheel arches with black cladding. Meanwhile, the second prototype, which appears to be a base variant, misses out on roof rails and makes do with wheel covers and halogen headlamps. 

    Hyundai Exter Front View

    The details as to the interior of the Exter are scarce at the moment. However, we expect it to be offered with features such as a touchscreen infotainment system, electrically-adjustable ORVMs, and silver door handles.

    We expect the Exter to be powered by 1.2-litre petrol and 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engines with manual and automatic gearboxes. 

    Hyundai Exter Image
    Hyundai Exter
    Rs. 6.00 - 10.00 Lakh
    Estimated Price
    Hyundai Exter Front View

    Hyundai Creta
    Hyundai Creta
    Rs. 10.87 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Hyundai Venue
    Hyundai Venue
    Rs. 7.72 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Hyundai Grand i10 Nios
    Hyundai Grand i10 Nios
    Rs. 5.73 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
