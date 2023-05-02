CarWale
    Renault Kiger RXT(O) variant gets new features; prices start from Rs. 7.99 lakh

    Authors Image

    Pawan Mudaliar

    4,624 Views
    - Now features wireless smartphone connectivity

    - Also offering discounts of up to Rs. 91,000 on the RXZ variant 

    Renault India has updated the mid, RXT(O) variant of the Kiger with a host of new features. This refreshed Kiger variant is now priced at Rs. 7.99 lakh (ex-showroom). 

    Renault Kiger Dashboard

    The RXT(O) variant now comes with an eight-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless smartphone mirroring, LED headlamps and taillights, and 16-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels. Additionally, the brand has also rolled out the ‘Human First Program’ by introducing safety features like Electronic Stability Program (ESP), Hill Start Assist (HSA), Traction Control System (TCS), and Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS) as standard across all variants of Kiger. 

    In terms of safety, the SUV comes equipped with four airbags, seat belts with pre-tensioners and load limiter, impact-sensing door unlock, speed-sensing door locks, and ISOFIX. 

    Renault Kiger Front View

    Apart from this, the carmaker is also offering benefits of up to Rs. 91,000 on the RXZ variant. The benefits include a cash discount of up to Rs. 10,000, an exchange bonus of up to Rs. 20,000, and a corporate discount of up to Rs. 12,000. Moreover, one can also avail of a customer loyalty bonus worth up to Rs. 49,000 on the RXZ variant of Kiger. 

    Renault Kiger Front View

    Speaking on the occasion, Venkatram Mamillapalle, Country CEO and Managing Director, Renault India Operations, said, “Renault India remains committed to deliver world-class products and services that meet the evolving needs of our customers. With the introduction of an enhanced range of Renault KIGER, we are thrilled to offer our customers a perfect blend of style, performance, along with safety. As per our global commitment to the human first program, we are committed to expand our product reach by democratising next-gen technology therefore, we have ensured that the KIGER is priced competitively, at the same time equipped with enhance value in terms of safety, quality and features. In addition, we have also introduced attractive offers and financing options, to make our customers’ ownership experience even more delightful. We are confident that the new enhanced range of Renault KIGER will exceed the expectations of our customers and reinforce our position as a trusted brand in the automotive industry.”

