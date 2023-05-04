CarWale
    Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 — Performance figures revealed

    Ninad Ambre

    Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 — Performance figures revealed

    Introduction

    Maruti Suzuki has the upper hand in wooing first-time car buyers, especially in the entry-level or budget car segment. The Alto is one such model that has played a crucial role in this. The Alto K10 currently on sale was launched in August 2022 and continues to bring in buyers, thanks to its practicality and value-for-money proposition.

    This Maruti car is powered by a 1.0-litre petrol engine producing 66bhp and 89Nm of torque. It comes mated to a five-speed manual gearbox with the option of an automatic. In fact, the carmaker is also offering a CNG variant of this model to provide more options to buyers. We have tested the manual version of the K10 in real-world conditions, and here’s a look at the performance figures of the same.

    A. Acceleration

    0-60kmph

    0-100kmph

    Though the power figures might seem paltry on paper, the Alto K10 weighs just 730kg, and hence, the power-to-weight ratio of the car is good at 90.41bhp per tonne. According to our V-Box figures, the K10 achieved the 0-60kmph sprint in 5.23 seconds, and the 0-100kmph run was completed in 12.15 seconds.

    B. Roll on time

    20-80kmph in third gear

    40-100kmph in fourth gear

    The roll-on time is a good measure of driveability, and the Alto K10 did the 20-80kmph run in third gear in 11.24 seconds. On the other hand, the 40-100kmph sprint in fourth gear took 16.01 seconds.

    Conclusion

    We understand that it gets imperative for customers to know about the performance of the vehicle they are choosing. Especially, how it accelerates in the city and overtakes in highway conditions. These aforementioned tests portray exactly this, while also indicating the pulling power of a car. To know more about how the Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 drives, you can read our comprehensive road test.

