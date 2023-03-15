CarWale
    Audi Q3 Sportback First Drive Review

    Authors Image

    Bilal Ahmed Firfiray

    Audi Q3 Sportback Right Front Three Quarter
    Why would I buy it?

    • Unique styling
    • Modern cabin loaded with features
    • Potent powertrain

    Why would I avoid it?

    • Compromised rear headroom
    • No diesel option

    What is it?

    Right Front Three Quarter

    With the return of the Q3 after a hiatus of a couple of years, Audi India decided to launch its Sportback version just a few weeks later. The Q3 Sportback is the smallest, most affordable, and the proper ‘coupe-SUV’ you can buy in India right now — adding to the appeal of owning such a distinctive body style. However, can the sloping roofline alone entice buyers who would otherwise be considering the standard Q3? Let’s take a look.

    Left Side View

    Appearance-wise, the Sportback doesn’t look very different from the front. Keen-eyed purists would notice the sportier-looking mesh grille instead of the vertical louvres you get in the standard Q3. Even the bumper design – both fore and aft – is more stylish, thanks to the silver-finished inserts. Audi cleverly saved the S-Line trim for the Sportback, which features silver and aluminium inlays along with a body kit, a blacked-out roof, and a spoiler at the back.

    Left Rear Three Quarter

    Move to the side and the sloping roofline manages to turn a casual glance into a fixed glare. Above the waistline, the roofline and glasswork remain faithful to the coupe body style. The execution at the tailgate might not be the finest but it’s forgivable, thanks to the tail lamp design and the butch-looking haunch creases which make the Q3 Sportback much more attractive in the flesh. Also, the Turbo Blue paint makes it stand out, but there’s also the choice of usual (albeit dull in comparison) colours like white, grey, black, and the classic Navara Blue. If we were to nitpick, the silver-finished 18-inch V-design alloy wheels look pale on such a stylish body style.

    Is the cabin of the Audi Q3 Sportback any good?

    Dashboard

    While the older Q3’s cabin started to look more than two decades old, the cabin you get here keeps up with time. It's thoroughly modern, but the most appealing part about it is that it shares its design and many elements with more expensive Audis. For instance, the driver-focused cockpit style is very similar to what you get in the Q7 and the Q8. We liked the simple and conventional round-ball gear lever design, but some buyers would love one of those fancy designs for the gear lever that is offered in the more expensive Four Rings.

    Front Row Seats

    In addition to the space and comfort up front, the quality, fit, and finish are excellent as well. The steering and digital driver’s display is straight from the Q7, which means it also has configurable screens with 3D navigation. Similarly, the interface of the 10-inch touchscreen is shared across the entire line-up and offers a black theme, a smooth and intuitive touch, and a simple-to-understand UI. It's a letdown that there's no 360-degree camera at this price point, and the rearview camera's quality could have been improved as well. Otherwise, the cabin is practical and all the buttons are easy to reach and access, including the wireless charging pad, two cup holders, and large door pads. Both front passenger seats are power-adjustable (including lumbar), thus offering plenty of support. However, seat memory and ventilation would have sealed the deal.

    Second Row Seats

    Moving on to the most crucial question, which is, the space at the back. To get in, you’d have to duck a bit more than usual, but it isn't uncomfortable at all. Once inside, the huge scoop on the roof is instantly visible. It liberated some unexpected space for my frame (I am 5.5’). In fact, the scoop is so thin, there’s barely any gap between the roofliner and the actual metallic roof. However, in exchange for the unique styling, the headroom is slightly reduced from the standard Q3.

    Bootspace

    What’s not compromised is the boot space, which, at 530 litres, is the same as the standard Q3 and more than sufficient. It has usable nets and hooks as well and the spare wheel is stored underneath, not eating up the precious cargo space.

    Instrument Cluster

    Speaking of features, the Sportback doesn’t offer the larger dual-pane panoramic sunroof, but the electric sunroof (with UV-tinted glass) is large enough by any standard. We liked the LED headlamp setup too, which not only has a cornering function but also intelligently illuminates 180 degrees ahead of the car. Other creature comforts include two-zone climate control, leather/leatherette combination upholstery, a 180Watt 10-speaker sound system, smartphone integration, and 30-colour ambient lighting which also lights up the 'Quattro' badge on the dashboard.

    Is the Audi Q3 Sportback nice to drive?

    Right Front Three Quarter

    To match its fastback look, the Q3 SB has a potent engine under the hood. Audi claims a 0-100kmph time of just over seven seconds, which is apparent once behind the wheel. The 2.0-litre four-cylinder direct-injection petrol engine is paired with a seven-speed DSG transmission that is among the best available today. Moreover, the Q3 Sportback comes with the acclaimed Quattro AWD hardware, making it a thrilling ride.

    Right Rear Three Quarter

    To belt out the 187bhp available on tap, the engine needs to be revved past 4,000rpm. Below it, the going is smooth and unhurried while the gearbox seamlessly rows into higher gears with some early shifting. But go heavy on the throttle and the DSG briskly drops a couple of cogs in a lightning-quick fashion and sends the Q3 flying. Also, at this point, the orchestrated exhaust tune is just too enjoyable to miss. Be it city commutes or highway jaunts, the engine and gearbox combination offered here is usable and tractable while also fun to drive.

    Right Side View

    Audi’s Drive Select program offers Eco, Comfort, and Dynamic drive modes along with the Individual setting. It’s only the Dynamic mode which stands out, thanks to its sharp throttle response and added weight to the steering. Apart from that, there’s also an off-road mode, which turns off the traction control, allowing the Quattro to do its magic when the terrain gets rough.

    Left Side View

    Pull the gear lever once more after it’s in D and it activates the S mode, which holds the gear for longer to let the revs build up, thus making the petrol engine more responsive and feel livelier. And you can have S mode in both Eco and Comfort modes. Moreover, there are brushed-aluminium paddle shifters, when the driver wants more control over the engine.

    Right Front Three Quarter

    Like any other modern-day Audi, the Q3 Sportback shines in the ride and handling department as well. When riding over rough patches of road, the pliant ride absorbs every irregularity with fine European finesse. It remained well-balanced over anything we managed to throw its way and didn’t scrape over any of the speed breakers either.

    Right Rear Three Quarter

    Show it some corners and the Q3 Sportback’s quick steering and balanced ride ensures minimal body movement. It’s further helped by grippier Michelin tyres holding on to the line quite nicely. Barely going two turns lock-to-lock, the steering feedback is quick, well-weighted, and predictive, although it could do with slightly more feel. Overall, the Q3 Sportback is best enjoyed behind the steering wheel.

    Should you buy the Audi Q3 Sportback?

    Front View

    At Rs. 51.43 lakh (ex-showroom), the Q3 Sportback, which is exclusively offered in the S-Line trim, is just Rs. 1 lakh more than the standard Q3 Technology (which retails at Rs. 50.39 lakh). There’s no diesel, and the rear headroom is somewhat of a trade-off for the Sportback’s handsome styling.

    Rear View

    But most passengers won’t complain, thanks to the clever roof scoop. Then, behind the wheel, the Q3 is almost like a hot hatch on stilts aimed at younger buyers (or those young at heart) who are stepping into the big league; the Q3 Sportback is going to grab more attention than the standard Q3 in the showrooms. While it’s equally good to drive compared to the standard Q3, offers all the features, and is quite practical as well, the Sportback indeed is much better looking.

    Pictures by Kapil Angane

    Audi Q3 Sportback
    Audi Q3 Sportback
    ₹ 51.43 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
