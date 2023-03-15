Audi Q3 Sportback First Drive Review

Is the cabin of the Audi Q3 Sportback any good?

While the older Q3’s cabin started to look more than two decades old, the cabin you get here keeps up with time. It's thoroughly modern, but the most appealing part about it is that it shares its design and many elements with more expensive Audis. For instance, the driver-focused cockpit style is very similar to what you get in the Q7 and the Q8. We liked the simple and conventional round-ball gear lever design, but some buyers would love one of those fancy designs for the gear lever that is offered in the more expensive Four Rings.

In addition to the space and comfort up front, the quality, fit, and finish are excellent as well. The steering and digital driver’s display is straight from the Q7, which means it also has configurable screens with 3D navigation. Similarly, the interface of the 10-inch touchscreen is shared across the entire line-up and offers a black theme, a smooth and intuitive touch, and a simple-to-understand UI. It's a letdown that there's no 360-degree camera at this price point, and the rearview camera's quality could have been improved as well. Otherwise, the cabin is practical and all the buttons are easy to reach and access, including the wireless charging pad, two cup holders, and large door pads. Both front passenger seats are power-adjustable (including lumbar), thus offering plenty of support. However, seat memory and ventilation would have sealed the deal.

Moving on to the most crucial question, which is, the space at the back. To get in, you’d have to duck a bit more than usual, but it isn't uncomfortable at all. Once inside, the huge scoop on the roof is instantly visible. It liberated some unexpected space for my frame (I am 5.5’). In fact, the scoop is so thin, there’s barely any gap between the roofliner and the actual metallic roof. However, in exchange for the unique styling, the headroom is slightly reduced from the standard Q3.

What’s not compromised is the boot space, which, at 530 litres, is the same as the standard Q3 and more than sufficient. It has usable nets and hooks as well and the spare wheel is stored underneath, not eating up the precious cargo space.

Speaking of features, the Sportback doesn’t offer the larger dual-pane panoramic sunroof, but the electric sunroof (with UV-tinted glass) is large enough by any standard. We liked the LED headlamp setup too, which not only has a cornering function but also intelligently illuminates 180 degrees ahead of the car. Other creature comforts include two-zone climate control, leather/leatherette combination upholstery, a 180Watt 10-speaker sound system, smartphone integration, and 30-colour ambient lighting which also lights up the 'Quattro' badge on the dashboard.