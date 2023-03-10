CarWale
    AD

    Lamborghini Urus Performante First Drive Review

    Authors Image

    Sagar Bhanushali

    1,309 Views
    Lamborghini Urus Performante Front View
    Lamborghini Urus Performante Right Front Three Quarter
    Lamborghini Urus Performante Right Front Three Quarter
    Lamborghini Urus Performante Right Side View
    Lamborghini Urus Performante Right Rear Three Quarter
    Lamborghini Urus Performante Right Rear Three Quarter
    Lamborghini Urus Performante Left Side View
    Lamborghini Urus Performante Left Front Three Quarter

    Why would I buy it?

    • Ballistic performance
    • Everyday usability
    • Visual drama

    Why would I avoid it?

    • I wouldn't!

    What is it?

    Overall Score

    9 / 10

    Lamborghini is a bit strange. For decades, they have been making high performance super cars and following them up with hardcore, even more special versions dubbed Performante. So the English translation for Performante is literally ‘high performance’, but… aren’t they all high on performance and drama to begin with?

    Anyway, here we have the Urus Performante – pronounced “Purr-Four-Maan-Tay” if you want to make them Italians happy. It’s a slightly lightened, slightly more powerful though a lot meaner looking than the regular Urus.

    Front View

    Adding more horsepower, aero bits and go-faster stripes is common practice amongst many European brands but these are far too straightforward for Lamborghini. The Urus Performante sits lower and wider compared to the regular car. More importantly, it looks the business with exposed carbon fiber bodywork. The lower half of the front and rear bumpers, the bonnet, wheel arch cladding, door sills, the lip spoiler and the fins are all forged from carbon fiber. If you wish to go all out, you could ditch the sunroof and go for the fully carbon fiber roof which is part of the optional extras.

    Right Rear Three Quarter

    Is the cabin any good?

    8.5 / 10

    Dashboard

    The Urus Performante’s cabin is more spice than opulence. Don’t get me wrong, it’s high quality and everything is well put together but at the same time, the cabin looks and feels very purposeful. There is black alcantara everywhere, matte carbon fiber details, red door handles and aluminum trim bits. Like on the outside, there is a lot of visual drama to take in. The infotainment system is Audi-like to use so a little individuality is lost there but overall this Performante version feels plenty special.

    Rear Seats

    The Urus is the most usable car that Lamborghini makes and the Performante is no different. There is a lot of space inside, legroom is generous and you have more than enough headroom to strap on a helmet and be comfortable on track days. You could even daily drive this car and have people with you. It’s a proper four seater. And it’s not just passengers - with over 600-litres of boot space, the Urus Performante will carry their luggage, too.

    Is it nice to drive?

    9 / 10

    Left Front Three Quarter

    The brake horsepower figure on the Urus Performante is rated at 666 which is also the number of the devil. That’s 16bhp more from the 4-litre twin-turbo V8 that lurks under the hood. Other big changes include new steel springs, a wider track, lightweight wheels, a new differential and specially developed Pirelli tires. The Akrapovic exhaust which comes as standard is also a lightweight system and overall, the Performante is lighter by 47 kilos. Now that may not sound like much but if you are a track junkie then I believe every additional horsepower or any drop in weight would matter. What you will definitely feel though is the new Rally mode which is exclusive to the Urus Performante.

    So do these changes add up to a hair-raising experience behind the wheel? We got a short drive across a work-in-progress race track in Bangalore which turned out to be the perfect venue to test the Rally mode.

    Drive Mode Buttons/Terrain Selector

    With the Rally mode engaged on the dirt track, the Urus Performante is as playful as an adolescent retriever waiting for you to get home at the end of the day. This particular mode allows the Urus to get remarkably sideways on dirt – it’s supernatural how unobtrusively it limits the power to keep you out of trouble but at the same time, makes you feel like a bastardized descendant of Ari Vatanen. In the long corners, the combination of torque vectoring, the Urus’ rear-biased all-wheel drive system and clever electronics worked so seamlessly that I was convinced I was a rally driver making this big old beast dance though it was the Rally mode doing a lot of the heavy lifting.

    Left Side View

    The uprated twin-turbo V8 doesn’t feel very different from the standard Urus though it doesn’t really matter. The Performante is a seriously quick SUV and everything about it is remarkable. The way it accelerates, corners on dirt, gripping and sliding just when you want it to, with all the torque in the world… is simply breathtaking.

    Should you buy it?

    9 / 10

    Right Rear Three Quarter

    If you are fortunate enough to spend Rs 4.22 crore (more like five crore, really, with taxes and optional extras) on your next supercar then I would urge you to get the Urus Performante. Yes, it’s a super SUV, not a supercar and yes, there is a long waiting period but it’s also one of those rare machines that will light up your weekend drives and comfortably take you to meetings on weekdays.

    Pictures by Kapil Angane and Lamborghini India

    Lamborghini Urus Performante Image
    Lamborghini Urus Performante
    ₹ 4.22 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Next 
    2023 Honda City Petrol AT First Drive Review

    Featured Cars

    • Popular
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Mahindra Thar

    Mahindra Thar

    ₹ 9.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mahindra Scorpio

    Mahindra Scorpio

    ₹ 12.64 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Maruti Suzuki Brezza

    Maruti Suzuki Brezza

    ₹ 8.18 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mahindra XUV700

    Mahindra XUV700

    ₹ 13.45 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara

    Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara

    ₹ 10.45 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Toyota Innova Hycross

    Toyota Innova Hycross

    ₹ 18.55 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Tata Nexon

    Tata Nexon

    ₹ 7.79 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Maruti Suzuki Swift

    Maruti Suzuki Swift

    ₹ 5.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Popular Cars
    Honda City Hybrid eHEV

    Honda City Hybrid eHEV

    ₹ 18.92 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    2nd MAR
    Honda New City

    Honda New City

    ₹ 11.52 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    2nd MAR
    Citroen eC3

    Citroen eC3

    ₹ 11.50 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    27th FEB
    Maruti Suzuki Ignis

    Maruti Suzuki Ignis

    ₹ 5.82 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    26th FEB
    Tata Safari

    Tata Safari

    ₹ 15.65 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    23rd FEB
    Tata Harrier

    Tata Harrier

    ₹ 15.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    23rd FEB
    Hyundai Venue N Line

    Hyundai Venue N Line

    ₹ 12.60 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Audi Q3 Sportback

    Audi Q3 Sportback

    ₹ 51.43 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Hyundai New Verna
    LAUNCHING SOON

    Hyundai New Verna

    ₹ 10.00 - 16.00 LakhEstimated Price

    21st Mar 2023Expected Launch
    Toyota Innova Crysta

    Toyota Innova Crysta

    ₹ 19.00 - 24.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Mar 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    MG Comet EV

    MG Comet EV

    ₹ 10.00 - 15.00 LakhEstimated Price

    18th Apr 2023Expected Launch
    Mercedes-Benz EQE

    Mercedes-Benz EQE

    ₹ 70.00 - 90.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Apr 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    Maruti Suzuki Jimny

    Maruti Suzuki Jimny

    ₹ 9.00 - 11.00 LakhEstimated Price

    24th May 2023Expected Launch
    Maruti Suzuki Fronx

    Maruti Suzuki Fronx

    ₹ 10.00 - 14.00 LakhEstimated Price

    30th May 2023Expected Launch
    Tata Harrier Facelift

    Tata Harrier Facelift

    ₹ 15.00 - 22.00 LakhEstimated Price

    May 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    Tata Safari Facelift

    Tata Safari Facelift

    ₹ 16.00 - 17.00 LakhEstimated Price

    May 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    View All Upcoming Cars
    AD
    • lamborghini-cars
    • other brands
    Lamborghini Huracan Evo

    Lamborghini Huracan Evo

    ₹ 3.22 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Lamborghini Urus Performante

    Lamborghini Urus Performante

    ₹ 4.22 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Lamborghini Huracan STO

    Lamborghini Huracan STO

    ₹ 4.99 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Lamborghini-Cars