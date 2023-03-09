2023 Honda City Petrol AT First Drive Review

The ECON drive mode continues in a bid to enhance fuel economy. And be it D-drive or S-Sport mode, you can barely hear the engine — even when idling. It's audible only when the tachometer’s needle points towards 4,000rpm. Now, that's seldom when you're giving it the stick or revving it till its redline in the sport mode. Usually, you'd stick to the drive mode as there’s a good response at slow speeds and it can amble along with traffic. Here the adaptive cruise control works flawlessly even at low speeds. It continues to brake and follow its lead car smoothly. Even when you want to sprint ahead, it overtakes without delay and with good throttle response. Notwithstanding, the paddle shifters help bring a different driving experience than the otherwise usual rubber-band effect of the CVT. They're quick and responsive too.

The ride continues to be a relaxed one for all occupants, whether you're tackling traffic or cruising at highway speeds. And with sufficient ground clearance, it manages to clear most speed humps without breaking a sweat. Even broken roads with small potholes aren't a hindrance. It doesn't induce discomforting passenger movement on bad roads and keeps the cabin noise minimal. It's the sharper ruts, road joints, and deeper potholes that can send in a jolt if the car isn’t slowed down.

But the good thing is, it portrays good straight-line stability and even remains planted no matter what. Then, as easy as it is to drive around with light controls, it inspires the confidence to even go fast around a corner. The steering is light and quick and despite the introduction of the lane-assist (ADAS) features, it doesn't feel intrusive. It manages to hold on to the lane markings and gradually straightens the car, thus adding to the convenience. Even on the braking front, CMBS detects vehicles and even lane-cutting motorcycles early to not jam the brakes abruptly, but progressively bring the car to a halt instead.