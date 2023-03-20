Toyota Hilux First Drive Review

Why would I buy it?
- Pickup versatility
- Road presence
- Strong performance
Why would I avoid it?
- Interior lacks finesse
- Expensive
What is it?
It’s a pickup truck based on the same platform that has given us the Toyota Fortuner and the Innova Crysta. It’s over 5.3 metres long, has a wheelbase longer than most executive sedans and more importantly, it has sophisticated off-roading hardware. The Toyota Hilux is as tough as they come, but is it strong enough for the worst that our roads can throw at it? We have finally driven it and here’s what we make of it.
Is the cabin of the Toyota Hilux any good?
7 / 10
Before we take it off-road let’s take a look at the Hilux as an everyday functional vehicle. The interior looks surprisingly basic but it’s up to the task. The design is straightforward, the plastics and finishes are simple and there is nothing (other than the eight-inch main display and soft-touch padding) that catches your eye but that’s not the focus anyway. The Hilux is mostly function over form which is something that is reflected inside the cabin. Everything that you touch feels like it will last for years and honestly, the ergonomics are surprisingly good. You get five seats in total and considering the size of this pickup truck, there is a good amount of space in both rows.
The front seats are a touch firm but they are large and there is no denying the level of comfort on offer. Better still, the sense of belonging is particularly impressive because you are seated so high off the ground. The Hilux truly makes you feel like a king on the road.
The rear seats have adequate thigh support and there is more than enough legroom if you aren’t too tall. However, like in almost all pickup trucks, the backrest angle is a little too steep because the seat is hard up against the bulkhead although it’s still very much usable. What you see here is the top-spec High 4x4 AT version and it’s fairly loaded. There’s cruise control, tilt and telescopic adjustment for the steering wheel, an eight-inch display for the infotainment system which supports Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, front and rear parking sensors, one touch up and down function for all power windows, leather seats and electrically adjustable driver’s seat.
Is the Toyota Hilux nice to drive?
8 / 10
Toyota’s proven 2.8-litre, four-cylinder turbo diesel engine is what you will find under the high bonnet. The Hilux is a big old beast so it’s given that the source of propulsion needs to be up to the task. Thankfully, this engine has a lot of pulling power and you will feel it on the road. At city speeds, if you go hard on the throttle there is enough punch to push you back into your seat – you have 500Nm of torque at 1,600-2,800rpm, after all. Now I am not saying it is as sprightly as smaller, road-focused SUVs but the way it picks up pace is quite surprising. Part of that is down to the six-speed automatic gearbox which does its job of shifting gears smoothly without any fuss.
Overall, the Hilux makes for a great cruiser. I was particularly impressed with the lack of wind noise at highway speeds but at the same time, couldn’t help but notice how loud the engine was. So it is a noisy engine anyway and the amount of insulation in the Hilux is not as much as the Fortuner. Naturally, you will hear it roar pretty much all the time while accelerating even on part throttle. It’s only when you cruise at moderate speeds that it settles into a low growl.
As part of the drive experience, we drove the Hilux on dirt, gravel, rocks and through river crossings. Even though the route and the obstacles were set by Toyota themselves they weren’t easy at all. The Hilux comes with 4WD including low range, a differential lock, chunky tires and great articulation. Most of the obstacles that we tackled required lots of clearance and traction management, and the Hilux didn’t disappoint. Besides a lot of mechanical grip, the traction control is quite effective on the Hilux, allowing some spin to keep the momentum up under low grip conditions. Lastly, the water wading capacity is quite high at 700mm and Toyota didn’t shy away from flaunting it – they made us go through a fairly deep gorge and surprise surprise, the Hilux made it out without any fuss whatsoever.
Should you buy the Toyota Hilux?
8 / 10
The Toyota Hilux isn’t for everyone. It’s way too long for a crowded urban environment, so driving it in traffic or finding a parking space would always be a challenge. It’s not outright luxurious either despite costing Rs. 46 lakh (on road). Most of us, then, would dismiss the Hilux but if you are someone who has an active outdoor lifestyle or if you need something hardy that can cope with your business needs for the week and take you places over the weekend then this pickup truck makes for an ideal choice.
Pictures by Kapil Angane
