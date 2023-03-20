Toyota Hilux First Drive Review

Before we take it off-road let’s take a look at the Hilux as an everyday functional vehicle. The interior looks surprisingly basic but it’s up to the task. The design is straightforward, the plastics and finishes are simple and there is nothing (other than the eight-inch main display and soft-touch padding) that catches your eye but that’s not the focus anyway. The Hilux is mostly function over form which is something that is reflected inside the cabin. Everything that you touch feels like it will last for years and honestly, the ergonomics are surprisingly good. You get five seats in total and considering the size of this pickup truck, there is a good amount of space in both rows.

The front seats are a touch firm but they are large and there is no denying the level of comfort on offer. Better still, the sense of belonging is particularly impressive because you are seated so high off the ground. The Hilux truly makes you feel like a king on the road.

The rear seats have adequate thigh support and there is more than enough legroom if you aren’t too tall. However, like in almost all pickup trucks, the backrest angle is a little too steep because the seat is hard up against the bulkhead although it’s still very much usable. What you see here is the top-spec High 4x4 AT version and it’s fairly loaded. There’s cruise control, tilt and telescopic adjustment for the steering wheel, an eight-inch display for the infotainment system which supports Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, front and rear parking sensors, one touch up and down function for all power windows, leather seats and electrically adjustable driver’s seat.