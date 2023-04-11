2023 Toyota Innova Crysta launched; prices in India start at Rs. 19.13 lakh

- The updated Crysta is currently available in two variants

- Powered exclusively by a 2.4-litre diesel engine

Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) has launched the 2023 Innova Crysta in the country, with prices starting at Rs. 19.13 lakh (ex-showroom). The model is available in five colours across two variants, and is sold alongside the new Innova Hycross.

Under the hood, the 2023 Toyota Innova Crysta is powered by a 2.4-litre, four-cylinder diesel engine that produces 148bhp and 343Nm of torque. This motor is paired only with a five-speed manual transmission. The motor has been updated to comply with the BS6 Phase 2 and RDE norms.

Regarding the variants, the new Innova Crysta is available in G-Slf and GX, while the VX and ZX variants will be introduced later. Also up for offer are seven- and eight-seat layouts. Customers can choose from five colours, such as Attitude Black, Silver Metallic, Avant Garde Bronze, Super White, and Platinum White Pearl.

The updated Innova Crysta also gets a revised front bumper, new chrome inserts all around, and a black insert between the tail lights. Inside, it receives features in the form of seven airbags, cruise control, rear parking camera, automatic climate control, engine start-stop button, ambient lighting, and a touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

The following are the variant-wise prices of the new Toyota Innova Crysta diesel (all prices, ex-showroom):

Innova Crysta Diesel MT G-Slf 7S: Rs 19.13 lakh

Innova Crysta Diesel MT G-Slf 8S: Rs 19.18 lakh

Innova Crysta Diesel MT GX 7S: Rs 19.99 lakh

Innova Crysta Diesel MT GX 8S: Rs 19.99 lakh