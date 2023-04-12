CarWale
    Skoda Slavia and Kushaq to get a new colour?

    Haji Chakralwale

    Skoda Slavia and Kushaq to get a new colour?

    - The new paint is borrowed from Skoda’s flagship products

    - Both the vehicles now get BS6 Phase 2-compliant engines

    The Skoda Slavia and Kushaq have brought significant momentum to the automotive business in India. The MQB-platform siblings have already undergone the BS6 Phase 2 transition which came into effect on 1 April, 2023. Now, in recently leaked pictures, the Skoda duo have been spotted in a new exterior paint scheme.

    The colour seen here is the Lava Blue paint which was previously seen in the Czech carmaker’s flagship products like the Superb, Octavia, and Kodiaq. Both the Kushaq and Slavia are expected to receive this new colour option soon.

    Currently, the Skoda Kushaq is offered in two dual-tone and five monotone colour options, including Honey Orange, Tornado Red, Candy White, Carbon Steel, and Brilliant Silver. On the other hand, the mid-size sedan, Slavia, is available in five monotones and two dual-tone colour schemes.

    Under the hood, both vehicles are powered by the BS6 Phase 2-updated 1.0-litre and 1.5-litre petrol engines. As for the transmission, they come equipped with a six-speed manual, a six-speed automatic, and a seven-speed dual-clutch gearbox.

    In other news, the brand has pulled the plugs off the production of its premium sedan, the Octavia, in India. Meanwhile, the MQB-platform-based Skoda Slavia has achieved full five-star rating in the GNCAP tests.

