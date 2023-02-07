CarWale

    Renault Triber-based Nissan MPV confirmed for India

    Jay Shah

    - Will be based on the Renault Triber 

    - Expected to be launched this year

    Nissan India is all set to expand its vehicle portfolio with the addition of a new vehicle. The automaker which only retails the Nissan Kicks and Nissan Magnite in the Indian market will soon develop and introduce a new MPV that will be based on Renault Triber. 

    The Renault Triber was launched in India in June 2019 and is underpinned by CMF-A+ platform. It is powered by a 1.0-litre naturally-aspirated petrol engine which puts out 71bhp and 96Nm of peak torque. It is mated to a five-speed manual gearbox and an AMT unit. 

    Nissan’s new model will be a three-row MPV and we expect it to get a handful of cosmetic changes to differentiate from its DNA cousin. The MPV could get a new front grille along with re-profiled bumpers and new design for the wheel covers. 

    Inside, the cabin could get a new theme with different fabric upholstery. However, the MPV will have a seven-seat layout and will be equipped with features such as a digital instrument cluster, a touchscreen infotainment system, rear aircon vents, and multiple storage options.

    While Nissan has not specified the launch timeline of the new MPV, we expect it to be launched in 2023. 

    Renault Triber Image
    Renault Triber
    ₹ 6.34 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
