Renault Triber-based Nissan MPV confirmed for India

- Will be based on the Renault Triber

- Expected to be launched this year

Nissan India is all set to expand its vehicle portfolio with the addition of a new vehicle. The automaker which only retails the Nissan Kicks and Nissan Magnite in the Indian market will soon develop and introduce a new MPV that will be based on Renault Triber.

The Renault Triber was launched in India in June 2019 and is underpinned by CMF-A+ platform. It is powered by a 1.0-litre naturally-aspirated petrol engine which puts out 71bhp and 96Nm of peak torque. It is mated to a five-speed manual gearbox and an AMT unit.

Nissan’s new model will be a three-row MPV and we expect it to get a handful of cosmetic changes to differentiate from its DNA cousin. The MPV could get a new front grille along with re-profiled bumpers and new design for the wheel covers.

Inside, the cabin could get a new theme with different fabric upholstery. However, the MPV will have a seven-seat layout and will be equipped with features such as a digital instrument cluster, a touchscreen infotainment system, rear aircon vents, and multiple storage options.

While Nissan has not specified the launch timeline of the new MPV, we expect it to be launched in 2023.