    Hyundai Venue Knight Edition interior images: Changes in the cabin

    Authors Image

    Ninad Ambre

    Hyundai Venue Knight Edition interior images: Changes in the cabin

    - Gets cosmetic changes

    - Cabin altered to match new colour theme

    The Hyundai Venue Knight Edition was recently launched in India. The prices for this special edition range from Rs. 9.99 lakh to Rs. 13.48 lakh. It is based on the standard model of the Venue and gets cosmetic changes as can also be seen on its exterior. Now, let's have a look at the changes to its interior.

    Hyundai Venue Right Rear Three Quarter

    Hyundai Venue Knight Edition interior images

    Like its exterior appearance, the all-black colour scheme has been replicated in the cabin as well. Otherwise, the dashboard design, seating layout, and equipment are the same as the regular variants.

    Hyundai Venue Dashboard

    This Knight Edition gets black seat upholstery with brass-coloured accents on it. These brass highlights can be seen on metal pedals and 3D designer mats as well.

    Hyundai Venue Front Row Seats

    All the other features are carried over from the standard model of the Venue. However, the Knight Edition gets a dashcam with a dual camera and an electrochromic IRVM.

    Hyundai Venue Instrument Cluster

    Powertrain options for the Hyundai Venue Knight Edition

    The Venue Knight Edition is powered by a 1.2-litre petrol engine producing 82bhp and 114Nm of torque. It comes mated to a five-speed manual gearbox. On the other hand, there's a 1.0-litre turbo-petrol mill that churns out 118bhp and 172Nm. This comes with either a six-speed manual or a seven-speed DCT option.

    Hyundai Venue Front Centre Arm Rest
    Hyundai Venue
    Hyundai Venue
    Rs. 7.77 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
