Hyundai Venue Knight Edition interior images: Changes in the cabin

- Gets cosmetic changes

- Cabin altered to match new colour theme

The Hyundai Venue Knight Edition was recently launched in India. The prices for this special edition range from Rs. 9.99 lakh to Rs. 13.48 lakh. It is based on the standard model of the Venue and gets cosmetic changes as can also be seen on its exterior. Now, let's have a look at the changes to its interior.

Hyundai Venue Knight Edition interior images

Like its exterior appearance, the all-black colour scheme has been replicated in the cabin as well. Otherwise, the dashboard design, seating layout, and equipment are the same as the regular variants.

This Knight Edition gets black seat upholstery with brass-coloured accents on it. These brass highlights can be seen on metal pedals and 3D designer mats as well.

All the other features are carried over from the standard model of the Venue. However, the Knight Edition gets a dashcam with a dual camera and an electrochromic IRVM.

Powertrain options for the Hyundai Venue Knight Edition

The Venue Knight Edition is powered by a 1.2-litre petrol engine producing 82bhp and 114Nm of torque. It comes mated to a five-speed manual gearbox. On the other hand, there's a 1.0-litre turbo-petrol mill that churns out 118bhp and 172Nm. This comes with either a six-speed manual or a seven-speed DCT option.