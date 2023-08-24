CarWale
    Hyundai Venue Knight Edition photo gallery: What is new on the outside?

    Ninad Ambre

    Hyundai Venue Knight Edition photo gallery: What is new on the outside?

    - Special edition of the Venue launched

    - Knight Edition gets cosmetic changes outside

    Special Edition of the Hyundai Venue launched

    Hyundai has recently launched the Venue Knight Edition in India at Rs. 9.99 lakh (ex-showroom). It's based on the existing Venue model and gets cosmetic changes along with a choice of petrol and turbo-petrol engine options.

    Hyundai Venue Rear View

    Hyundai Venue Knight Edition exterior images

    The Venue Knight Edition is available in one dual-tone and four monotone colour options. This includes Abyss Black, Atlas White, Titan Gray, Fiery Red, and a combination of Fiery Red with Abyss Black.

    Hyundai Venue Left Front Three Quarter

    This special edition of the Venue gets a fully black exterior like the Creta Knight Edition. There's a black grille with the dark Hyundai logo, black roof-rails with a shark-fin antenna, and black ORVMs.

    Hyundai Venue Grille

    What helps to break the monotony, especially in this black crossover, are brass-coloured inserts on the front and rear bumpers.

    Hyundai Venue Left Front Three Quarter

    It rides on alloy wheels finished in black with a brass-coloured accent on one spoke. Then, the brake callipers are painted red and the car sports Knight Edition emblems.

    Hyundai Venue Wheel

    Hyundai Venue Knight Edition engine specifications

    The Venue Knight Edition is available with either a 1.2-litre petrol or a 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engine. While the 1.2-litre version comes mated to a five-speed manual gearbox, the 1.0-litre comes mated to either a six-speed manual or a seven-speed DCT.

    Hyundai Venue Left Front Three Quarter

    Check out the images of the interior of this Hyundai Venue Knight Edition

    Hyundai Venue Image
    Hyundai Venue
    Rs. 7.77 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
