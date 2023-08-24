Hyundai Venue Knight Edition photo gallery: What is new on the outside?

- Special edition of the Venue launched

- Knight Edition gets cosmetic changes outside

Special Edition of the Hyundai Venue launched

Hyundai has recently launched the Venue Knight Edition in India at Rs. 9.99 lakh (ex-showroom). It's based on the existing Venue model and gets cosmetic changes along with a choice of petrol and turbo-petrol engine options.

Hyundai Venue Knight Edition exterior images

The Venue Knight Edition is available in one dual-tone and four monotone colour options. This includes Abyss Black, Atlas White, Titan Gray, Fiery Red, and a combination of Fiery Red with Abyss Black.

This special edition of the Venue gets a fully black exterior like the Creta Knight Edition. There's a black grille with the dark Hyundai logo, black roof-rails with a shark-fin antenna, and black ORVMs.

What helps to break the monotony, especially in this black crossover, are brass-coloured inserts on the front and rear bumpers.

It rides on alloy wheels finished in black with a brass-coloured accent on one spoke. Then, the brake callipers are painted red and the car sports Knight Edition emblems.

Hyundai Venue Knight Edition engine specifications

The Venue Knight Edition is available with either a 1.2-litre petrol or a 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engine. While the 1.2-litre version comes mated to a five-speed manual gearbox, the 1.0-litre comes mated to either a six-speed manual or a seven-speed DCT.

