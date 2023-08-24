CarWale
    Toyota Rumion vs Kia Carens – Specs, features, and dimensions compared

    Jay Shah

    Toyota Rumion vs Kia Carens – Specs, features, and dimensions compared

    - Rumion prices to be announced in coming weeks

    - Will go up against Maruti Suzuki XL6 and Kia Carens

    Toyota recently unveiled the Rumion MPV in India. With prices slated to be announced in the coming weeks, the Rumion will go up against the Kia Carens and Maruti Suzuki Ertiga and XL6. Read on as we do a quick comparison of the Rumion with the updated Carens

    Rumion vs Carens: Dimensions compared 

    Left Rear Three Quarter
    Measurements (In mm)Kia CarensToyota Rumion
    Length4540mm4445mm
    Width1800mm1775mm
    Height1708mm1755mm
    Wheelbase2780mm2740mm

    As seen in the tables, the Carens is 95mm longer than the Rumion at 4,540mm. Also, the Carens has a wheelbase of 2,780mm which is 40mm more than the Rumion. Besides this, the Rumion is wider at 1,800mm. 

    Rumion vs Carens: Engine and gearbox options

    The Rumion is powered by a 1.5-litre petrol engine. The motor produces 102bhp and 136.8Nm of torque and is mated to a five-speed manual gearbox and a six-speed torque converter automatic transmission. Furthermore, the Rumion is also available in a CNG variant that puts out 87bhp. 

    Engine Shot

    Meanwhile, the Carens can be had with 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol, 1.5-litre turbo petrol, and 1.5-litre diesel engines. Out of these, the 1.5-litre turbo petrol is new that is tuned to produce 158bhp and 253Nm of torque and is mated to a six-speed iMT unit.

    Rumion vs Carens: Features compared

    Dashboard

    The Rumion is available in S, G, and V variants. The highlight features of the Rumion include auto headlamps, aircon vents for second row, a seven-inch touchscreen infotainment system, hill hold assist, and four airbags. 

    Dashboard

    On the other hand, the Carens is offered in Premium, Prestige, Prestige Plus, Luxury, and Luxury Plus trims. The higher variants are equipped with a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, digital instrument cluster, air purifier, eight-speaker Bose stereo system, 64-colour ambient lights, and a wireless charging pad. 

