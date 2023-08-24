Toyota Rumion vs Kia Carens – Specs, features, and dimensions compared

- Rumion prices to be announced in coming weeks

- Will go up against Maruti Suzuki XL6 and Kia Carens

Toyota recently unveiled the Rumion MPV in India. With prices slated to be announced in the coming weeks, the Rumion will go up against the Kia Carens and Maruti Suzuki Ertiga and XL6. Read on as we do a quick comparison of the Rumion with the updated Carens.

Rumion vs Carens: Dimensions compared

Measurements (In mm) Kia Carens Toyota Rumion Length 4540mm 4445mm Width 1800mm 1775mm Height 1708mm 1755mm Wheelbase 2780mm 2740mm

As seen in the tables, the Carens is 95mm longer than the Rumion at 4,540mm. Also, the Carens has a wheelbase of 2,780mm which is 40mm more than the Rumion. Besides this, the Rumion is wider at 1,800mm.

Rumion vs Carens: Engine and gearbox options

The Rumion is powered by a 1.5-litre petrol engine. The motor produces 102bhp and 136.8Nm of torque and is mated to a five-speed manual gearbox and a six-speed torque converter automatic transmission. Furthermore, the Rumion is also available in a CNG variant that puts out 87bhp.

Meanwhile, the Carens can be had with 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol, 1.5-litre turbo petrol, and 1.5-litre diesel engines. Out of these, the 1.5-litre turbo petrol is new that is tuned to produce 158bhp and 253Nm of torque and is mated to a six-speed iMT unit.

Rumion vs Carens: Features compared

The Rumion is available in S, G, and V variants. The highlight features of the Rumion include auto headlamps, aircon vents for second row, a seven-inch touchscreen infotainment system, hill hold assist, and four airbags.

On the other hand, the Carens is offered in Premium, Prestige, Prestige Plus, Luxury, and Luxury Plus trims. The higher variants are equipped with a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, digital instrument cluster, air purifier, eight-speaker Bose stereo system, 64-colour ambient lights, and a wireless charging pad.