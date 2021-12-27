CarWale
    Kia Seltos facelift spied yet again; new alloy wheel design leaked

    हिंदी में पढ़ें
    Authors Image

    Aditya Nadkarni

    15,525 Views
    

    - New Kia Seltos facelift could arrive in 2022

    - The model sports cosmetic updates on the outside

    Previous spy shots shared on the web have already revealed that Kia is working on a facelift for its popular mid-size SUV, the Seltos. Now, a new set of images give us a look at the alloy wheel design of the revised model.

    Kia Seltos Wheel

    As seen in the new spy shots, the 2022 Kia Seltos facelift features a new set of dual-tone alloy wheels, which are brand new in design compared to the units on the outgoing model. Elsewhere, we can also notice a set of revised LED DRLs, as well as a refreshed grille and bumper up-front. Towards the rear, the SUV is expected to benefit from a set of tweaked LED tail lights and a reworked rear bumper.

    Kia Seltos Right Rear Three Quarter

    Details regarding the interior of the facelifted Kia Seltos remain unknown at the moment, although it might arrive with a new set of features and upholstery to keep it fresh. The current model comes equipped with features such as a 360-degree camera, an electric sunroof, a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, and more.

    Kia Seltos Front View

    Under the hood, we expect the new Kia Seltos facelift to continue to be offered with the same set of engines including a 1.5-litre NA petrol engine, a 1.5-litre diesel engine, and a 1.4-litre turbo-petrol motor. Transmission options are likely to include the same six-speed manual and automatic units, as well as CVT and DCT units on select variants. More details could surface soon. Stay tuned for updates.

    Image Source

    
    
    
    
