Kia Seltos facelift spied yet again; new alloy wheel design leaked

- New Kia Seltos facelift could arrive in 2022

- The model sports cosmetic updates on the outside

Previous spy shots shared on the web have already revealed that Kia is working on a facelift for its popular mid-size SUV, the Seltos. Now, a new set of images give us a look at the alloy wheel design of the revised model.

As seen in the new spy shots, the 2022 Kia Seltos facelift features a new set of dual-tone alloy wheels, which are brand new in design compared to the units on the outgoing model. Elsewhere, we can also notice a set of revised LED DRLs, as well as a refreshed grille and bumper up-front. Towards the rear, the SUV is expected to benefit from a set of tweaked LED tail lights and a reworked rear bumper.

Details regarding the interior of the facelifted Kia Seltos remain unknown at the moment, although it might arrive with a new set of features and upholstery to keep it fresh. The current model comes equipped with features such as a 360-degree camera, an electric sunroof, a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, and more.

Under the hood, we expect the new Kia Seltos facelift to continue to be offered with the same set of engines including a 1.5-litre NA petrol engine, a 1.5-litre diesel engine, and a 1.4-litre turbo-petrol motor. Transmission options are likely to include the same six-speed manual and automatic units, as well as CVT and DCT units on select variants. More details could surface soon. Stay tuned for updates.

