Maruti Suzuki Celerio - Old Vs New

Introduction

Ever since its launch in 2014, the Maruti Suzuki Celerio has been a preferred choice for buyers looking for a budget car with good space and practicality. Although the sales charts are ruled by its sibling, the Wagon R, the Celerio has its fair share of the market with close to six lakh units sold to date. And with the 2021 update, the Celerio not only gets cosmetic upgrades but also moves to a new platform and is equipped with an all-new engine. We have highlighted the differences between the outgoing and the new model below.

Exterior and styling

The Maruti Suzuki Celerio is now underpinned by the modular Heartect platform and instantly the results are clear and impressive. It looks bigger and has a spacious cabin. The single-slat front grille extends up to the swooping headlamps. The front bumper gets the two-tone treatment and circular fog lamps. Towards the side, the addition of 15-inch multi-spoke alloy wheels in black goes well with the profile.

At the rear, the dewdrop-type design along with the revised bumpers and a rear wiper complete the look. The Celerio can be had in five exterior shades – Speedy Blue, Glistening Grey, Arctic White, Silky Silver, Caffeine Brown, and Fire Red.

Interior and features

The cabin of the Maruti Suzuki Celerio is thoroughly redesigned and is now in line with its siblings. While it sports an all-black cabin, it gets silver accents on the steering wheel, aircon vents, and around the gear lever that breaks the monotony. The control for door lock/unlock as well as power windows have also been repositioned on the dashboard.

The Celerio is decently specced when it comes to features. The centre of the dashboard is dominated by aseven-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a new steering wheel with mounted controls, redesigned gear lever, electrically adjustable and foldable ORVMs, a push start/stop button, keyless entry, reverse parking sensors, and hill-hold assist.

Powertrain

The highlight of the Celerio remains the new K10C petrol engine. The one-litre, three-cylinder motor produces 66bhp and 89Nm of torque. The engine is coupled with a five-speed manual and an AMT unit and Maruti claims an ARAI certified mileage of up to 26.68kmpl. We have driven the Maruti Suzuki Celerio and you can read our detailed review here.

Conclusion

With the fresh set of cosmetic changes, new platform, and a refined and efficient engine, the Celerio has also gotten expensive. With prices starting at Rs 4.99 lakh (ex-showroom), the hatchback is available in four trims – LXI, VXI, ZXI, and ZXI+. To know the variant-wise features of the Celerio, click here. Now, if you are planning on buying one, you should know that it competes against the likes of the Tata Tiago, Hyundai Santro, and its brethren, the Maruti Suzuki Wagon R. Click here to read our detailed comparison.