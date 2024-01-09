Maruti Grand Vitara gets discounts of up to Rs. 40,000 in January 2024

- Available in six variants
- Prices start at Rs. 10.70 lakh
Maruti Suzuki is offering heavy discounts on its flagship five-seater SUV, the Grand Vitara. One can avail benefits of up to Rs. 40,000 on this Nexa SUV this month. It is available at a starting price of Rs. 10.70 lakh (ex-showroom).
The Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara can be had in six variants, namely, Sigma, Delta, Zeta, Zeta Plus, Alpha, and Alpha Plus. As for the discounts, the MY2024 models (except for the Sigma variant) carry an exchange bonus of up to Rs. 20,000 along with a corporate bonus of Rs. 5,000. Meanwhile, the 2023 stock gets benefits of up to Rs. 40,000. This includes cash discounts of up to Rs. 15,000, and exchange and corporate bonuses of up to Rs. 20,000 and Rs. 5,000, respectively.
|Offers
|MY2024 Model
|MY2023 Model
|Cash discounts
|-
|Rs. 15,000
|Exchange bonus
|Rs. 20,000
|Rs. 20,000
|Corporate bonus
|Rs. 5,000
|Rs. 5,000
The Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara competes in the mid-size SUV space alongside the Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder, Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, MG Astor, Volkswagen Taigun, Skoda Kushaq, and the Citroen C3 Aircross.