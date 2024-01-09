Maruti Grand Vitara gets discounts of up to Rs. 40,000 in January 2024

Available in six variants

Prices start at Rs. 10.70 lakh

Maruti Suzuki is offering heavy discounts on its flagship five-seater SUV, the Grand Vitara. One can avail benefits of up to Rs. 40,000 on this Nexa SUV this month. It is available at a starting price of Rs. 10.70 lakh (ex-showroom).

The Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara can be had in six variants, namely, Sigma, Delta, Zeta, Zeta Plus, Alpha, and Alpha Plus. As for the discounts, the MY2024 models (except for the Sigma variant) carry an exchange bonus of up to Rs. 20,000 along with a corporate bonus of Rs. 5,000. Meanwhile, the 2023 stock gets benefits of up to Rs. 40,000. This includes cash discounts of up to Rs. 15,000, and exchange and corporate bonuses of up to Rs. 20,000 and Rs. 5,000, respectively.

Offers MY2024 Model MY2023 Model Cash discounts - Rs. 15,000 Exchange bonus Rs. 20,000 Rs. 20,000 Corporate bonus Rs. 5,000 Rs. 5,000

The Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara competes in the mid-size SUV space alongside the Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder, Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, MG Astor, Volkswagen Taigun, Skoda Kushaq, and the Citroen C3 Aircross.