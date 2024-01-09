CarWale
    Maruti Grand Vitara gets discounts of up to Rs. 40,000 in January 2024

    Maruti Grand Vitara gets discounts of up to Rs. 40,000 in January 2024
    • Available in six variants
    • Prices start at Rs. 10.70 lakh

    Maruti Suzuki is offering heavy discounts on its flagship five-seater SUV, the Grand Vitara. One can avail benefits of up to Rs. 40,000 on this Nexa SUV this month. It is available at a starting price of Rs. 10.70 lakh (ex-showroom).

    The Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara can be had in six variants, namely, Sigma, Delta, Zeta, Zeta Plus, Alpha, and Alpha Plus. As for the discounts, the MY2024 models (except for the Sigma variant) carry an exchange bonus of up to Rs. 20,000 along with a corporate bonus of Rs. 5,000. Meanwhile, the 2023 stock gets benefits of up to Rs. 40,000. This includes cash discounts of up to Rs. 15,000, and exchange and corporate bonuses of up to Rs. 20,000 and Rs. 5,000, respectively.

    OffersMY2024 ModelMY2023 Model
    Cash discounts-Rs. 15,000
    Exchange bonusRs. 20,000Rs. 20,000
    Corporate bonusRs. 5,000Rs. 5,000
    Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara Left Rear Three Quarter

    The Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara competes in the mid-size SUV space alongside the Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder, Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, MG Astor, Volkswagen Taigun, Skoda Kushaq, and the Citroen C3 Aircross.

    Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara Image
    Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara
    Rs. 10.70 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara Gallery

