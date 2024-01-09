CarWale
    India Exclusive! Hyundai Creta facelift waiting period revealed

    Pawan Mudaliar

    India Exclusive! Hyundai Creta facelift waiting period revealed
    • To be launched on 16 January, 2024
    • Will be offered in seven variants across petrol and diesel guises

    A few days ago, the Korean automaker Hyundai commenced the bookings of the Creta facelift in the country. Interested customers can book this five-seater SUV for a token amount of Rs. 25,000 via the brand’s official website or by visiting any authorised Hyundai dealership. Now, ahead of its official launch, we have got our hands on the waiting period of this Kia Seltos rival.

    As per our sources, the petrol variants of the 2024 Creta attract a waiting period of 10-12 weeks, while the diesel variants will be delivered after 16-18 weeks. The abovementioned periods can vary depending on the regions, dealerships, variants, colours, powertrains, and other factors. We suggest you contact your nearest dealership to get the exact information on this.

    Hyundai Creta facelift Left Rear Three Quarter

    The facelifted Creta will be available in seven variants – E, EX, S, S(O), SX, SX Tech, and SX(O). As for the powertrains, customers can choose this SUV either from a 1.5-litre NA petrol, 1.5-litre turbo-petrol, or a 1.5-litre diesel engine. The transmission duties will be taken care of by a six-speed manual, six-speed automatic, seven-speed DCT, and a CVT unit.

    Hyundai Creta facelift Image
    Hyundai Creta facelift
    Rs. 11.00 - 18.00 Lakh
    Estimated Price
    Maruti Grand Vitara gets discounts of up to Rs. 40,000 in January 2024

