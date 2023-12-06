Kia K-Charge introduced; over 1,000 charging stations across India

Three months of free charging for Kia owners

Collaboration with five charging point operators

Kia India has introduced a new charging initiative called K-Charge in the country. Under this initiative, customers will be able to access over 1,000 charging stations across India through the ‘MyKia’ app.

The Korean automaker has partnered up with five charging point operators including Statiq, ChargeZone, Relux Electric, Lion Charge, and E-Fill. Moreover, the brand will provide three months of free charging for Kia EV owners. That said, this new initiative is not just limited to Kia EV owners.

Commenting on the launch, Hardeep Singh Brar, National Head, Sales and Marketing, Kia India, said, 'K-Charge is not just a convenience initiative for our customers but a step towards making sustainable mobility convenient and accessible for everyone. We strongly believe that the technology transition towards a complete EV future ought to be smooth, and the K-Charge, integrated into the 'MyKia' app, is a well-thought-out step in that direction. With this aim, we will continue our efforts towards expanding the charging network through the onboarding of new CPOs in the future. We are confident that seamless, user-friendly solutions like these will play a pivotal role in accelerating the adoption of electric vehicles in India.'