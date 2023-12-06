Kia Sonet facelift teased again; ADAS confirmed

To be unveiled on 14 December, 2023

Will rival the Nexon, Venue, XUV400, Brezza, and Magnite

Kia India has yet again teased its upcoming sub-four-meter SUV, the Sonet facelift. This time around, the automaker has hinted at the instrument cluster and its rear profile.

As seen from the teaser, the updated Sonet will get a fully digital instrument cluster that is currently offered with the new Seltos. Moreover, this Hyundai Venue rival will debut with the Level 1 ADAS safety suite with features like forward collision warning, adaptive cruise control, and lane departure warning. Moving on to the rear profile, the SUV will sport freshly designed LED taillamps and an LED bar running across the width of the tailgate.

In terms of features, the new Sonet is expected to come loaded with a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment screen with wireless mobile connectivity, electric sunroof, automatic climate control, wireless charger, premium audio system, and a 360-degree camera.

Under the hood, the facelifted Sonet is likely to carry over its existing engine options. This includes a 1.2-litre NA petrol, 1.0-litre turbo-petrol, and a 1.5-litre diesel engine. Transmission options include a five-speed manual, six-speed manual, six-speed iMT, and a seven-speed DSG gearbox.