CarWale
    AD

    Lotus Eletre launched in India: Check it out in 8 different photos

    Authors Image

    Desirazu Venkat

    238 Views
    Lotus Eletre launched in India: Check it out in 8 different photos
    • First SUV from Lotus
    • Deliveries to start in 2024

    Lotus is finally here and is starting its innings in India with its opening batsman being the Eletre SUV. It was recently launched in the country at a starting price of Rs. 2.55 crore (ex-showroom). This SUV will be available in the Standard, S, and R trims and can offer a range of up to 600km on a single charge.

    Lotus Eletre Front View

    On the outside, the Eletre is very different from any other Lotus that’s ever gone on sale. The face gets boomerang-like LED DRLs, low-set headlamps, and a massive face with an imposing presence. The new black and white Lotus logo sits proudly in the middle of the face.

    Lotus Eletre Left Side View

    In profile, the Eletre takes cues from many of its European contemporaries with heavily flared wheel arches, large 21-inch wheels, and pop-out door handles with the charge port door on the left side. Plus, there is a little cut-out in the middle of the front wheel arch and that is a LIDAR sensor!

    Lotus Eletre Rear View

    Falling in line with its contemporaries once again, the Eletre gets a massive light bar with the Lotus lettering sitting below it. There are also large air vents sitting on the edge of the body and a split rear aero element on the edge of the glass house.

    Lotus Eletre Dashboard

    Inside, you get a grey and black cabin with gold inserts in the centre console, doors, and the steering wheel. The party piece is a massive 20-inch portrait–style touchscreen infotainment system with 3D graphics and is the interface for almost all the functions of the car.

    Lotus Eletre Dashboard

    Meanwhile, the dashboard is symmetrical with digital displays on both sides which adds to the overall experience. However, it also indicates Lotus’ ambition to sell the car in both right-hand drive and left-hand drive markets.

    Lotus Eletre EV Car Charging Input Plug

    Despite the floor being high, there’s a lot of room in the second row for two people to sit luxuriously. Given the car’s size, you get a massive boot with high loading lip and auto opening/closing function - accessible both on the boot door and inside the car.

    Lotus Eletre Center Console/Centre Console Storage

    This wouldn’t be Lotus if it didn’t boast of some kind of ridiculous number in terms of performance. In this case, it’s dual electric motors with a 112kWh battery pack producing 930bhp/1,000Nm with AWD. The 0-100kmph time stands at just 2.95 seconds, putting it in the league of ICE hypercars!

    Lotus Eletre Image
    Lotus Eletre
    Rs. 2.55 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Next 
    Maruti Suzuki Ciaz gets discounts of up to Rs. 53,000 in December 2023

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Lotus Eletre Gallery

    • images
    • videos
    Polo GT TDI Review
    youtube-icon
    Polo GT TDI Review
    By CarWale Team07 Apr 2014
    123738 Views
    833 Likes

    Featured Cars

    • SUVS
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Mahindra Scorpio N
    Mahindra Scorpio N
    Rs. 13.26 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mahindra Thar
    Mahindra Thar
    Rs. 10.98 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara
    Maruti Grand Vitara
    Rs. 10.70 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Hyundai Creta
    Hyundai Creta
    Rs. 10.87 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mahindra Scorpio
    Mahindra Scorpio
    Rs. 13.25 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mahindra XUV700
    Mahindra XUV700
    Rs. 14.03 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Tata Harrier
    Tata Harrier
    Rs. 15.49 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder
    Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder
    Rs. 10.86 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All SUV Cars
    Lamborghini Revuelto
    Lamborghini Revuelto
    Rs. 8.89 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    6th DEC
    Porsche Panamera
    Porsche Panamera
    Rs. 1.68 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    29th NOV
    Lotus Eletre
    Lotus Eletre
    Rs. 2.55 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mercedes-Benz AMG C 43
    Mercedes-Benz AMG C 43
    Rs. 98.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mercedes-Benz GLE
    Mercedes-Benz GLE
    Rs. 96.40 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    BMW X4 M40i
    BMW X4 M40i
    Rs. 96.20 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Tata Safari
    Tata Safari
    Rs. 16.19 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Tata Harrier
    Tata Harrier
    Rs. 15.49 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Lexus LM
    Lexus LM

    Rs. 1.50 - 1.80 CroreEstimated Price

    Dec 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Kia Sonet Facelift
    Kia Sonet Facelift

    Rs. 8.00 - 15.00 LakhEstimated Price

    14th Dec 2023Unveil Date

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Hyundai Creta Facelift
    Hyundai Creta Facelift

    Rs. 11.00 - 18.00 LakhEstimated Price

    16th Jan 2024Unveil Date

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Kia KA4 (Carnival)
    Kia KA4 (Carnival)

    Rs. 40.00 - 45.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Feb 2024 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Hyundai Stargazer
    Hyundai Stargazer

    Rs. 9.60 - 17.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Feb 2024 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Hyundai New Santa Fe
    Hyundai New Santa Fe

    Rs. 45.00 - 55.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Feb 2024 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Tata Punch EV
    Tata Punch EV

    Rs. 9.50 - 12.50 LakhEstimated Price

    Feb 2024 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Nissan Qashqai
    Nissan Qashqai

    Rs. 25.00 - 30.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Feb 2024 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    View All Upcoming Cars
    AD
    • lotus-cars
    • other brands
    Lotus Eletre
    Lotus Eletre
    Rs. 2.55 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Lotus-Cars

    Lotus Eletre Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    DelhiRs. 2.68 Crore

    Popular Videos

    Polo GT TDI Review
    youtube-icon
    Polo GT TDI Review
    By CarWale Team07 Apr 2014
    123738 Views
    833 Likes
    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • Lotus Eletre launched in India: Check it out in 8 different photos