    BMW India to hike prices from 1 January, 2024

    Pawan Mudaliar

    BMW India to hike prices from 1 January, 2024
    • Ex-showroom prices to be hiked by up to 2 per cent
    • Currently retails 22 models in India

    BMW India has announced a price hike of up to two per cent across its entire portfolio from 1 January, 2024. This increment has been implemented due to rising input costs and fluctuations in exchange rates. However, the automaker will reveal the exact quantum of price hike towards the end of this year.

    Currently, the automaker retails 11 completely knocked-down (CKD) and 11 completely built-up (CBU) units in India. The former includes the 2 Series Gran Coupe, 3 Series Gran Limousine, M 340i, 5 Series, 6 Series, 7 Series, X1, X3, X5, X7, and the Mini Countryman. The CBU, on the other hand, includes the Z4, M4 Coupe, X3 M40i, X4 M40i, M5, M8 Coupe, XM, iX1, i4, i7, and the iX.

    Commenting on the occasion, Vikram Pawah, President, BMW Group India, said, 'BMW India’s decision to implement a price increase across the model range is a thoughtful response to a confluence of factors. In the face of evolving dynamics, fluctuations in exchange rates, and rising input costs, this price adjustment will sustain the crucial balance that allows us to consistently deliver the high standards and power-packed experience our customers associate with BMW vehicles.”

