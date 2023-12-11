Mahindra XUV300 facelift nears launched; test mule spied

Will get revised styling inside out

Expected to launch in early 2024

As Mahindra gears up to launch the new XUV300 in 2024, we have got our hands on the spy pictures of the updated SUV. The images although covered in camouflaged sheets hint at refreshed exterior styling, new wheels, and a revamped cabin.

On the outside, the XUV300 will borrow the styling cues from its elder sibling, the XUV700 and will most likely flaunt a split headlamp setup with extended C-shaped DRLs. Also, the 16-inch alloy wheels will get a new design and the rear will be accentuated with connected full-width tail lamps.

Besides this, the cabin will be revamped with a newer and bigger 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment, a new centre console, and a redesigned panel for the air conditioner.

Under the hood, Mahindra is unlikely to make any changes, This means that the XUV300 will continue to be powered by 1.2-litre petrol and 1.5-litre diesel engines. These will be offered with manual and automatic gearboxes. When launched in early 2024, it will lock horns with the Hyundai Venue, Maruti Suzuki Brezza, Renault Kiger, Tata Nexon, Nissan Magnite.